FIFA World Cup 2026 points table: Updated standings for all 12 groups

The expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup 2026 has already delivered its fair share of surprises after the opening round of group-stage matches. While many expected the new format to produce a number of one-sided contests, several underdogs have proven they belong on football's biggest stage by frustrating some of the tournament favourites.

Among the standout results, Spain were held to a scoreless draw in Group H, while Uruguay and Saudi Arabia also shared the points in the same section. Portugal dropped points after being held 1-1 by World Cup returnees DR Congo, and Brazil failed to impress in a draw against Morocco. These unexpected results have left several groups finely balanced heading into the second round of fixtures.

Meanwhile, traditional heavyweights such as Argentina, France, England and Germany made winning starts, while co-hosts USA and Mexico, along with Sweden and Norway, also picked up valuable victories to move to the top of their respective groups.

Group A With Czechia and South Africa playing their 2nd game and sharing the spoils on the day, the group is still very much alive with Mexico taking the top spot for now. The hosts became the first team to qualify for the Round of 32 as well with a 1-0 win vs South Korea. Group A Rank Teams P W D L GD Points 1 Mexico 2 2 0 0 2 6 2 Korea Republic 2 1 0 1 1 3 3 Czechia 2 0 1 1 -1 1 4 South Africa 2 0 1 1 -2 1 Here's a look at the latest FIFA World Cup 2026 points table after the completion of Round 1 of the group stage.With Czechia and South Africa playing their 2nd game and sharing the spoils on the day, the group is still very much alive with Mexico taking the top spot for now. The hosts became the first team to qualify for the Round of 32 as well with a 1-0 win vs South Korea.

Group B Rank Teams P W D L GD Points 1 Canada 2 1 1 0 6 4 2 Switzerland 2 1 1 0 3 4 3 Qatar 2 0 1 1 -6 1 4 Bosnia and Herzegovina 2 0 1 1 -3 1

Group C Rank Teams P W D L GD Points 1 Brazil 2 1 1 0 2 4 2 Morocco 2 1 1 0 1 4 3 Scotland 2 1 0 1 0 3 4 Haiti 2 0 0 2 -3 0

Group D Rank Teams P W D L GD Points 1 USA 2 2 0 0 5 6 2 Australia 2 1 0 1 0 3 3 Paraguay 2 1 0 1 -2 3 4 Turkey 2 0 0 1 -3 0

Group E Rank Teams P W D L GD Points 1 Germany 1 1 0 0 6 3 2 Côte d’Ivoire 1 1 0 0 1 3 3 Ecuador 1 0 0 1 -1 0 4 Curaçao 1 0 0 1 -6 0

Group F Rank Teams P W D L GD Points 1 Sweden 1 1 0 0 4 3 2 Japan 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 Netherlands 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 Tunisia 1 0 0 1 -4 0

Group G Rank Teams P W D L GD Points 1 New Zealand 1 0 1 0 0 1 2 IR Iran 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 Belgium 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 Egypt 1 0 1 0 0 1

Group H Rank Teams P W D L GD Points 1 Uruguay 1 0 1 0 0 1 2 Saudi Arabia 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 Spain 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 Cabo Verde 1 0 1 0 0 1

Group I Rank Teams P W D L GD Points 1 Norway 1 1 0 0 3 3 2 France 1 1 0 0 2 3 3 Senegal 1 0 0 1 -2 0 4 Iraq 1 0 0 1 -3 0

Group J Rank Teams P W D L GD Points 1 Argentina 1 1 0 0 3 3 2 Austria 1 1 0 0 2 3 3 Jordan 1 0 0 1 -2 0 4 Algeria 1 0 0 1 -3 0

Group K Rank Teams P W D L GD Points 1 Colombia 1 1 0 0 2 3 2 Congo DR 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 Portugal 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 Uzbekistan 1 0 0 1 -2 0

Group L Rank Teams P W D L GD Points 1 England 1 1 0 0 2 3 2 Ghana 1 1 0 0 1 3 3 Panama 1 0 0 1 -1 0 4 Croatia 1 0 0 1 -2 0

Canada have taken the top spot after a resounding 6-0 win against Qatar in their 2nd game with all teams still in contention for the next round.Morocco and Brazil sit on 4 points in Group C with respective wins and a draw against each other in the first 2 games. Scotland are still in contention with 3 points from 2 games while Haiti became the first team to be eliminated from the World Cup.USA and Australia made perfect starts with opening victories, while Türkiye and Paraguay are already under pressure after defeats. USA went on to become the 2nd team to qualify for the Round of 32 with a 2-0 win against Australia. Turkey though have become the 2nd team to be eliminated from the World Cup after their loss vs ParaguayGermany's six-goal demolition of Curaçao gives them an early edge, with Côte d’Ivoire also collecting three points to stay in contention.Sweden lead the group following a commanding win over Tunisia, while Japan and the Netherlands cancelled each other out in a draw.The most evenly balanced group so far, with all four teams, New Zealand, Iran, Belgium and Egypt beginning with a point apiece.No side managed to gain an advantage as Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, Spain and Cabo Verde all played out draws in a tightly contested section.Norway and France lived up to expectations with opening wins, setting up an early battle for top spot in one of the toughest groups.Argentina and Austria made strong starts with convincing victories, while Jordan and Algeria have ground to make up after Round 1.Colombia seized early control of the group, while DR Congo's historic draw against Portugal kept the standings finely poised.England's impressive win over Croatia and Ghana's victory over Panama put both sides in a strong position heading into Matchday 2.