FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F: Standings and qualification scenarios

Group F has emerged as one of the most intriguing groups at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. While the Netherlands have taken a major step towards the Round of 32 with a commanding victory over Sweden, the battle for the remaining qualification places remains wide open. Current Group F standings Position Team P W D L GF GA GD Points 1 Netherlands 2 1 1 0 7 3 4 4 2 Sweden 1 0 1 1 6 6 0 3 3 Japan 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1 4 Tunisia 0 0 1 1 1 5 -4 1 The expanded World Cup format means that the top two teams from each group qualify automatically, while 8 third-placed teams can also advance. However, every point now carries enormous significance as the group heads into its final round of fixtures.

The Dutch are now in the strongest position in the group after their emphatic 5-1 victory over Sweden.

With four points already secured, Ronald Koeman's side need only avoid defeat against Tunisia in their final group match to guarantee automatic qualification.

A victory over Tunisia would almost certainly secure top spot in Group F regardless of results elsewhere.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026 points table: Updated standings for all 12 groups The Netherlands also possess the best goal difference in the group, giving them an additional cushion heading into the final matchday.

Sweden still control their destiny

Despite suffering a heavy defeat against the Netherlands, Sweden remain firmly in the qualification race.

The Scandinavians have three points from two matches and know that victory against Japan in their final fixture would take them to six points and guarantee progression to the Round of 32.

Even a draw could potentially be enough depending on results elsewhere and the ranking of third-placed teams.

However, the 5-1 defeat has damaged Sweden's goal difference, which could become important later.

Japan's opportunity arrives

Japan have played only one match so far and remain in a promising position despite drawing with the Netherlands.

The Samurai Blue face Tunisia before their final showdown against Sweden.

If Japan defeat Tunisia, they would move to four points and place themselves in an excellent position to qualify.

Two positive results from their remaining matches could even see them challenge for top spot in the group.

Tunisia face a must-win situation

Tunisia's heavy opening defeat to Sweden has left them with little margin for error.

The North Africans must first defeat Japan to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Failure to win would leave them needing a miracle on the final matchday and potentially relying on third-place calculations.

A victory over Japan, however, would completely reopen the group and set up a dramatic final round.

Why tiebreakers could be crucial

One of the biggest changes at the 2026 World Cup is that FIFA now prioritises head-to-head results before overall goal difference.

If teams finish level on points, the order of tiebreakers is:

Step 1: Head-to-head criteria

Points earned in matches between tied teams

Goal difference in those matches

Goals scored in those matches

Step 2: Overall group performance

Goal difference

Goals scored

Fair-play record

Step 3

FIFA World Ranking

This means direct encounters such as Japan vs Sweden could effectively become knockout matches, with the head-to-head result carrying greater weight than overall goal difference.

Group F outlook

The Netherlands have placed one foot in the Round of 32 after their dominant display against Sweden, but the battle for the remaining places is far from settled.

Japan still have the advantage of a game in hand, Sweden know a win likely sends them through, and Tunisia retain an outside chance of mounting a comeback.