FIFA World Cup 2026 predictions: Winners and Runner-ups for all 12 groups

The 2026 FIFA World Cup brings an expanded format featuring 12 groups, 48 teams, and 72 group-stage matches, setting the stage for one of the most diverse and dramatic tournaments in history. Hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the competition promises heavyweight clashes, debut stories, and potential upsets across all groups.

Having said that, with multiple groups expected to witness a proper fight for the top 2 places, here are the predictions for the group winners and runner-ups this year.

Group A: Mexico to lead the home charge

Teams: Mexico, South Korea, Czechia and South Africa

Mexico enter the tournament with the advantage of home support as one of the host nations. Despite inconsistent form, El Tri are expected to edge out South Korea and Czechia in a competitive group. South Africa could play the spoiler role, but Mexico’s familiarity with conditions gives them the upper hand. Group B: Switzerland’s experience to prevail Teams: Switzerland, Canada, Qatar, Bosnia & Herzegovina Group B looks balanced but slightly weaker on paper. Switzerland’s tournament experience and tactical discipline make them favourites to finish top. Canada, Qatar, and Bosnia & Herzegovina will compete closely, but Switzerland’s depth should see them through.

Group C: Brazil expected to dominate Teams: Brazil, Morocco, Scotland, Haiti Brazil are once again among the favourites and should comfortably top Group C. Morocco, however, could push them hard after their impressive recent rise. Scotland and Haiti are likely to struggle against the top two. Group D: USA tipped to deliver at home Teams: USA, Turkey, Australia, Paraguay The United States, boosted by home advantage and expectations, are strong contenders to win Group D. Türkiye could be their biggest challenger, while Australia and Paraguay add unpredictability but lack consistency at this level. Group E: Germany to steady the ship

Teams: Germany, Ecuador, Ivory Coast, Curacao Germany have struggled in recent tournaments but remain strong enough to top Group E. Ecuador may challenge, but Côte d’Ivoire and debutants Curaçao are expected to find the going tough. Group F: Tight battle led by Netherlands Teams: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Tunisia ALSO READ: French Open 2026 May 28 matches: Sabalenka, Sinner headline Round 2 action Group F is one of the most competitive groups. The Netherlands are favourites, but Japan and Sweden bring serious threats. Tunisia cannot be ruled out, making this a closely fought contest for top spot.

Group G: Belgium to edge Egypt challenge Belgium’s so-called “golden generation” may have faded, but they still possess enough quality to top Group G. Egypt is their closest rival, while Iran and New Zealand are expected to struggle against stronger opposition. Group H: Spain and Uruguay headline battle Teams: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, Cape Verde Spain are favourites to win Group H, but Uruguay under Marcelo Bielsa provide a serious challenge. Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde will look to compete but are unlikely to match the European and South American giants. However, with Saudi Arabia's upset over defending champions Argentina last time, anything is possible with the team.

Group I: France in toughest group Teams: France, Senegal, Norway, Iran Group I is arguably the toughest group of the tournament. France lead the pack but face stiff competition from Senegal and Norway. Erling Haaland's Norway had a decent qualifying campaign and could be the surprise package in this World Cup. Iraq are expected to be outmatched, making this a three-way battle at the top. Group J: Argentina set for smooth passage Teams: Argentina, Austria, Algeria, Jordan Defending champions Argentina should comfortably top Group J. Austria and Algeria will battle for second place, while Jordan face a tough debut campaign at the World Cup.