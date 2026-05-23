FIFA WC 2026: Check Morocco's full schedule, squad and team preview here

Morocco national football team arrive at the 2026 FIFA World Cup carrying the weight of history and expectation after their remarkable run in Qatar four years ago. The Atlas Lions stunned the footballing world in 2022 by defeating Spain and Portugal in the knockout stages, becoming the first African nation ever to reach a World Cup semifinal. Having previously advanced beyond the group stage only once back in 1986, Morocco now face the challenge of proving their success was no fluke.

Led by the ever-dangerous Achraf Hakimi, widely regarded as one of the world’s best attacking right-backs, Morocco possess a squad filled with quality and experience. Brahim Díaz is also set to feature in his first World Cup after switching international allegiance from Spain in 2023, adding even more creativity to the side. While several heroes from the 2022 campaign remain central figures, a new generation of talent is also expected to emerge during the tournament.

Morocco’s road to qualification was dominant from start to finish. They won all eight of their qualifying matches, scoring 22 goals while conceding just twice. The Atlas Lions comfortably topped their group with a nine-point advantage over nearest challengers Niger, showcasing both defensive solidity and attacking consistency throughout the campaign. Morocco's Group C in FIFA World Cup 2026 Morocco Brazil Scotland Haiti Morocco looking for another positive display Achraf Hakimi will once again be the driving force behind Morocco’s ambitions at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Widely regarded as one of the finest full-backs in world football, the Paris Saint-Germain star brings pace, creativity and attacking threat down the right flank. Fresh off a UEFA Champions League triumph in 2025, Hakimi’s overlapping runs and ability to influence games in the final third make him one of Morocco’s most dangerous weapons.

ALSO READ: Enhanced Games: Everything to know about 'Steroid Olympics' in Las Vegas Meanwhile, exciting young winger Ilias Akhomach is expected to emerge as a breakout talent during the tournament. Developed in Barcelona’s famed academy before gaining valuable La Liga experience with Villarreal and Rayo Vallecano, the youngster possesses flair, quick feet and direct attacking intent that can trouble defenders, especially when introduced from the bench. Morocco schedule for FIFA World Cup 2026 Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 schedule Fixture Date Venue Brazil vs. Morocco Saturday, June 13 MetLife Stadium Scotland vs. Morocco Friday, June 19 Gillette Stadium Morocco vs. Haiti Wednesday, June 24 Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Morocco’s Key Strengths Morocco national football team thrive in quick transitional football rather than slow possession-based play. Their attacking approach is built around speed, direct movement and exploiting spaces in wide areas, especially through the attacking runs of Achraf Hakimi. Morocco are also extremely well-organised defensively, maintaining a compact shape without the ball and showing impressive discipline across all areas of the pitch. Their structure and tactical awareness make them difficult opponents to break down. Morocco’s Weaknesses While Morocco are dangerous on the counterattack, they can struggle creatively when forced to dominate possession against defensive opponents. Breaking down deep defensive blocks remains a challenge, particularly against teams willing to sit back and defend in numbers. In matches where Morocco are expected to control the tempo and create consistently through the middle, their attacking rhythm can sometimes become predictable and less effective.