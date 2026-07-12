FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinals: Date, time (IST), predictions, key stats

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is all set to enter its penultimate round as four teams, i.e., Argentina, France, England and Spain, will face each other in the semifinals with the chance to book their place in the grand finale on Monday, July 20, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Defending champions Argentina will be looking to become only the third team after Italy and Brazil to successfully defend their title, while France will be aiming for their second title in three editions after winning in 2018 and finishing as runners-up in 2022.

England and Spain, on the other hand, will be eyeing their second World Cup title after winning it in 1966 and 2010, respectively.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Road to semifinals Argentina’s road to the semifinals Argentina have reached the semifinals with a perfect record, winning all six of their matches. Lionel Scaloni's side finished on top of Group J after victories over Algeria, Austria and Jordan, scoring eight goals while conceding only once. The knockout rounds have tested the defending champions more sternly. Argentina edged World Cup debutants Cabo Verde 3-2 in the Round of 32 before overcoming Egypt by the same scoreline in the Round of 16. They then produced one of their most complete performances of the tournament to defeat Switzerland 3-1 in the quarterfinals.

Argentina players celebrating after reaching FIFA WC 2026 semifinals (PIC: Reuters) Lionel Messi has once again been central to Argentina's campaign. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner heads into the semifinals level with Kylian Mbappe in the race for the Golden Boot with eight goals, while Argentina have scored 17 goals in six matches on their way to another World Cup semifinal. All Argentina match results in FIFA WC 2026: Stage Opponent Result Group stage Algeria Won 3-0 Group stage Austria Won 2-0 Group stage Jordan Won 3-1 Round of 32 Cabo Verde Won 3-2 Round of 16 Egypt Won 3-2 Quarterfinal Switzerland Won 3-1

England’s road to the semifinals England have remained unbeaten en route to the semifinals, collecting five wins and a draw from six matches. Gareth Southgate's side began with a 4-2 victory over Croatia before playing out a goalless draw against Ghana. A 2-0 win over Panama secured top spot in Group L. The Three Lions have improved with every knockout fixture. They defeated DR Congo 2-1 in the Round of 32 before overcoming Mexico 3-2 in an open Round of 16 contest. England then ended Norway's impressive campaign with a 2-1 extra-time victory in the quarterfinals. Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham have led England's attack throughout the tournament, while the team's ability to find decisive goals in the knockout rounds has taken them to another World Cup semifinal.

Jude Bellingham after scoring his second goal vs Norway (PIC: Reuters) All England match results in FIFA WC 2026: Stage Opponent Result Group stage Croatia Won 4-2 Group stage Ghana Drew 0-0 Group stage Panama Won 2-0 Round of 32 DR Congo Won 2-1 Round of 16 Mexico Won 3-2 Quarterfinal Norway Won 2-1 France’s road to the semifinals France have been the most consistent team in the tournament so far, winning all six matches and conceding only one goal. Didier Deschamps' side topped Group I after victories over Senegal, Iraq and Norway, scoring 10 goals across the three fixtures.

The 2018 champions have maintained that consistency in the knockout rounds. France defeated Sweden 3-0 in the Round of 32 before recording a disciplined 1-0 win over Paraguay in the Round of 16. A 2-0 victory over Morocco in the quarterfinals secured another appearance in the last four. Mbappe celebrating after scoring a goal vs Morocco in FIFA WC 2026 quarter-finals (PIC: Reuters) Kylian Mbappe has been France's driving force with eight goals and three assists, while Ousmane Dembele has provided five goals and two assists. France have scored 16 goals and conceded only once, making them the highest-scoring team left in the competition.

All France match results in FIFA WC 2026: Stage Opponent Result Group stage Senegal Won 3-1 Group stage Iraq Won 3-0 Group stage Norway Won 4-1 Round of 32 Sweden Won 3-0 Round of 16 Paraguay Won 1-0 Quarterfinal Morocco Won 2-0 Spain’s road to the semifinals Spain recovered from a slow start to produce another strong World Cup campaign. After being held to a goalless draw by Cabo Verde in their opening Group H fixture, Luis de la Fuente's side defeated Saudi Arabia 4-0 and Uruguay 1-0 to finish first in the group. Spain have continued to build momentum in the knockout rounds. They beat Austria 3-0 in the Round of 32 before eliminating Portugal 1-0 in the Round of 16. Their quarterfinal against Belgium proved to be their toughest challenge of the tournament, but a 2-1 victory secured a place in the semifinals.

Spain beat Belgium to reach the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup 2026 (PIC: Reuters) Spain's defence has been one of the strongest at the tournament, conceding only one goal in six matches. At the other end, Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal and Nico Williams have played key roles as Spain chase their first World Cup title since 2010. All Spain match results in FIFA WC 2026: Stage Opponent Result Group stage Cabo Verde Drew 0-0 Group stage Saudi Arabia Won 4-0 Group stage Uruguay Won 1-0 Round of 32 Austria Won 3-0 Round of 16 Portugal Won 1-0 Quarterfinal Belgium Won 2-1

FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinals: Full schedule Date (IST) Match Venue Time (IST) 15 Jul 2026 France vs Spain AT&T Stadium, Dallas 12:30 AM 16 Jul 2026 Argentina vs England Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta 12:30 AM FIFA World Cup 2026: Semifinals preview Argentina vs England One of international football's most storied rivalries will take centre stage when defending champions Argentina face England in the second semifinal at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Argentina have won all six of their matches at the FIFA World Cup 2026, topping Group J before defeating Cabo Verde, Egypt and Switzerland in the knockout rounds. Lionel Scaloni's side have scored 17 goals in the tournament, with Lionel Messi once again playing a decisive role in the team's progress. The defending champions have also shown they can handle pressure, coming through two close knockout ties before producing a commanding display against Switzerland in the quarterfinals.

England have also reached the last four unbeaten. Gareth Southgate's men topped Group L with two wins and a draw before eliminating DR Congo, Mexico and Norway. The Three Lions have found different match-winners throughout the tournament, with Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham sharing the goals while the defence has remained disciplined in the knockout rounds. The semifinal will also renew a rivalry that has produced several memorable moments in World Cup history, from England's 1966 quarterfinal victory to Argentina's famous 1986 triumph inspired by Diego Maradona. Their last World Cup meeting came in 2002 when England secured a 1-0 victory in the group stage.

With Messi chasing a second successive World Cup title and England looking to reach their first World Cup final since 1966, little separates the two teams heading into the contest. Argentina vs England: Head-to-head in football Date Match Result Score Competition 09 May 1951 England vs Argentina England won 2-1 International Friendly 17 May 1953 Argentina vs England Draw 0-0 International Friendly 02 Jun 1962 England vs Argentina England won 3-1 FIFA World Cup 06 Jun 1964 Argentina vs England Argentina won 1-0 Copa das Nações 23 Jul 1966 England vs Argentina England won 1-0 FIFA World Cup 22 May 1974 England vs Argentina Draw 2-2 International Friendly 12 Jun 1977 Argentina vs England Draw 1-1 International Friendly 13 May 1980 England vs Argentina England won 3-1 International Friendly 22 Jun 1986 Argentina vs England Argentina won 2-1 FIFA World Cup 25 May 1991 England vs Argentina Draw 2-2 England Challenge Cup 30 Jun 1998 Argentina vs England Draw (Argentina won on penalties) 2-2 FIFA World Cup 23 Feb 2000 England vs Argentina Draw 0-0 International Friendly 07 Jun 2002 Argentina vs England England won 0-1 FIFA World Cup 12 Nov 2005 Argentina vs England England won 2-3 International Friendly

France vs Spain The opening semifinal pits together the tournament's two best-performing European sides. France have won all six of their matches and head into the contest after victories over Sweden, Paraguay and Morocco in the knockout rounds. Didier Deschamps' side have combined attacking quality with defensive solidity, scoring 16 goals while conceding only once. Spain, meanwhile, have recovered impressively after being held to a goalless draw by Cabo Verde in their opening group game. Since then, Luis de la Fuente's side have registered five consecutive wins, beating Saudi Arabia, Uruguay, Austria, Portugal and Belgium to reach the semifinals. Spain have also conceded just one goal in six matches, matching France's defensive record.

The contest is expected to feature two contrasting approaches. France are likely to rely on the pace of Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele on the counterattack, while Spain's midfield, led by Pedri and Mikel Merino, will look to dictate possession. Lamine Yamal's ability to create chances from wide areas could also prove decisive against the French defence. The two sides have met regularly over the past decade. Spain defeated France in the UEFA Euro 2024 semifinal and again in the 2025 UEFA Nations League final, while France's last competitive victory over Spain came in the 2021 UEFA Nations League final.

France vs Spain: Head-to-head in football Date Match Result Score Competition 30 Apr 1922 France vs Spain Spain won 0-4 International Friendly 28 Jan 1923 Spain vs France Spain won 3-0 International Friendly 22 May 1927 France vs Spain Spain won 1-4 International Friendly 14 Apr 1929 Spain vs France Spain won 8-1 International Friendly 23 Apr 1933 France vs Spain France won 1-0 International Friendly 24 Jan 1935 Spain vs France Spain won 2-0 International Friendly 15 Mar 1942 Spain vs France Spain won 4-0 International Friendly 19 Jun 1949 France vs Spain Spain won 1-5 International Friendly 17 Mar 1955 Spain vs France France won 1-2 International Friendly 13 Mar 1958 France vs Spain Draw 2-2 International Friendly 17 Dec 1959 France vs Spain France won 4-3 International Friendly 02 Apr 1961 Spain vs France Spain won 2-0 International Friendly 10 Dec 1961 France vs Spain Draw 1-1 International Friendly 09 Jan 1963 Spain vs France Draw 0-0 International Friendly 17 Oct 1968 France vs Spain Spain won 1-3 International Friendly 17 Mar 1971 Spain vs France Draw 2-2 International Friendly 08 Nov 1978 France vs Spain France won 1-0 International Friendly 18 Feb 1981 Spain vs France Spain won 1-0 International Friendly 05 Oct 1983 France vs Spain Draw 1-1 International Friendly 27 Jun 1984 France vs Spain France won 2-0 UEFA European Championship 23 Mar 1988 France vs Spain France won 2-1 International Friendly 20 Feb 1991 France vs Spain France won 3-1 UEFA European Championship 12 Oct 1991 Spain vs France France won 1-2 UEFA European Championship 15 Jun 1996 France vs Spain Draw 1-1 UEFA European Championship 28 Jan 1998 France vs Spain France won 1-0 International Friendly 25 Jun 2000 France vs Spain France won 2-1 UEFA European Championship 28 Mar 2001 Spain vs France Spain won 2-1 International Friendly 27 Jun 2006 Spain vs France France won 1-3 FIFA World Cup 06 Feb 2008 Spain vs France Spain won 1-0 International Friendly 03 Mar 2010 France vs Spain Spain won 0-2 International Friendly 23 Jun 2012 Spain vs France Spain won 2-0 UEFA European Championship 16 Oct 2012 Spain vs France Draw 1-1 FIFA World Cup qualifier 26 Mar 2013 France vs Spain Spain won 0-1 FIFA World Cup qualifier 04 Sep 2014 France vs Spain France won 1-0 International Friendly 28 Mar 2017 France vs Spain Spain won 0-2 International Friendly 10 Oct 2021 Spain vs France France won 1-2 UEFA Nations League 09 Jul 2024 France vs Spain Spain won 1-2 UEFA European Championship 05 Jun 2025 Spain vs France Spain won 5-4 UEFA Nations League

FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinals: Predictions Both FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinals appear finely balanced, but recent form and Opta's latest supercomputer projections suggest France and England hold marginal advantages over their respective opponents. France vs Spain: Mbappe to return to a third straight final? France enter the semifinal as slight favourites after winning all six of their matches and conceding just one goal throughout the tournament. Kylian Mbappe has led the attack with eight goals, while Ousmane Dembele has consistently provided support in the final third. Spain, however, have recovered strongly after an opening draw with Cabo Verde and have won five successive matches, including victories over Portugal and Belgium.

With both teams boasting the tournament's joint-best defensive record, the contest could be decided by moments of individual brilliance. Opta gives France a 57.7 per cent chance of reaching the final compared to 42.3 per cent for Spain. Prediction: France 2-1 Spain Argentina vs England: Three Lions to halt Argentina's title defence? The second semifinal is expected to be even closer. Argentina have won all six of their matches and continue to rely on Lionel Messi's experience in key moments, while England have grown stronger with every knockout fixture after defeating Mexico and Norway. Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham have shared the scoring burden, and England's midfield has looked among the most balanced in the tournament. Opta's projections reflect the expected closeness of the contest, giving England a 50.94 per cent chance of progressing compared to 49.06 per cent for Argentina.

Prediction: England 3-2 Argentina Predicted final: France vs England FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinals: Players to look out for Lionel Messi (Argentina) At 39, Lionel Messi continues to influence Argentina's biggest matches. The captain heads into the semifinals with eight goals, level with Kylian Mbappe at the top of the Golden Boot standings, while also contributing two assists. Beyond the numbers, Messi has dictated Argentina's attacking play, creating chances and stepping up in crucial moments during the knockout rounds. England will need to limit the space he receives between the lines if they are to stop the defending champions.

Lisandro Martinez (Argentina) Lisandro Martinez has been one of Argentina's most reliable defenders during their title defence. Comfortable playing out from the back and aggressive in one-on-one situations, the centre-back has helped Argentina concede only six goals in six matches. His duel with Harry Kane could play a decisive role in determining which team reaches the final. Harry Kane (England) England captain Harry Kane has once again delivered on the biggest stage. The striker has scored six goals in the tournament and remains firmly in contention for the Golden Boot. Apart from finishing chances inside the penalty area, Kane has linked England's attack by dropping into midfield and creating opportunities for teammates. His experience in knockout football will be vital against Argentina.

Jude Bellingham (England) Jude Bellingham has continued to establish himself as one of the world's leading midfielders. The 23-year-old has matched Kane with six goals while also providing an assist. His ability to carry the ball through midfield, press opponents and arrive late in the box has made him one of England's most influential players. Controlling the midfield battle against Argentina will be among his biggest challenges of the tournament. Lamine Yamal (Spain) Still only a teenager, Lamine Yamal has once again demonstrated why he is regarded as one of football's brightest talents. His pace, close control and ability to beat defenders have given Spain another attacking dimension. France will have to find a way to contain the winger, especially in one-on-one situations.

Mikel Merino (Spain) Mikel Merino has quietly become one of Spain's most important players. Operating in central midfield, he has provided balance between defence and attack while helping Spain dominate possession. His passing range and ability to win second balls could prove crucial against France's athletic midfield. FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinals: Race for Golden Boot intensifies The race for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot remains wide open with four teams still in contention. France's Kylian Mbappe and Argentina captain Lionel Messi are tied at the top with eight goals each, ensuring that every strike in the semifinals could prove decisive.

England have two players among the leading scorers, with Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham scoring six goals apiece. France also have Ousmane Dembele on five goals, while Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal has netted four times. Although Erling Haaland finished his campaign with seven goals after Norway's quarterfinal exit, he remains in the top three and could still feature in the final standings depending on the performances of the remaining players. FIFA World Cup 2026 top goal scorers: Rank Player Team Goals 1 Kylian Mbappe France 8 1 Lionel Messi Argentina 8 3 Erling Haaland Norway 7 4 Jude Bellingham England 6 4 Harry Kane England 6 6 Ousmane Dembele France 5 7 Ismaila Sarr Senegal 4 7 Julian Quinones Mexico 4 7 Vinicius Junior Brazil 4 7 Mikel Oyarzabal Spain 4

FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinals: Live streaming and telecast details When will the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup 2026 begin? The semifinals of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will begin on Wednesday, July 15. Which two teams will face each other in the first semifinal of the FIFA World Cup 2026? Kylian Mbappe's France will take on Lamine Yamal’s Spain in the first semifinal of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas on July 15. Which two teams will face each other in the second semifinal of the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Lionel Messi’s defending champions Argentina will face Harry Kane’s England in the second semifinal of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on July 16. What time will the semifinal matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026 begin? Both semifinal matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will kick off at 12:30 am IST in India. Where to watch the live broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal matches in India? The live broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal matches will be available on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.