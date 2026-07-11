FIFA World Cup 2026 QF today's matches, live timings (IST), streaming

The final two quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup 2026 promise high-quality European clashes and plenty of drama as four teams battle for the remaining semifinal spots. England take on a fearless Norway side inspired by Erling Haaland, while defending champions Argentina face a disciplined Switzerland outfit aiming to make history.

With France and Spain already through to the last four, the winners of these two encounters will complete the semifinal lineup. As the stakes rise and the margin for error disappears, every moment could prove decisive in two blockbuster contests featuring some of the biggest names in world football.

England vs Norway Norway and England meet in a blockbuster FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal at Hard Rock Stadium, with a place in the last four at stake. England heads into the contest on the back of a thrilling 3-2 victory over co-hosts Mexico, while Norway stunned five-time champions Brazil 2-1 to reach the quarterfinals for the first time in their history. ALSO READ: South Africa World Cup midfielder Jayden Adams dies at the age of 25 Thomas Tuchel's side has won six of its last seven matches and has shown a clinical edge despite conceding possession in recent games. Norway, meanwhile, has impressed with its attacking football, led by Erling Haaland, who has scored seven goals at the tournament. Ståle Solbakken's men possess a fully fit squad, while England has injury concerns and will miss suspended defender Jarell Quansah, making this an intriguing battle between two in-form European sides.

Argentina vs Switzerland Argentina continue the defence of their FIFA World Cup title when they face Switzerland in the quarterfinals on Saturday in Kansas City, with a place in the last four on the line. Lionel Scaloni's side survived a major scare in the round of 16, coming from 2-0 down to beat Egypt 3-2 thanks to goals from Cristian Romero, Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernández. FIFA World Cup 2026 today’s matches Stage Fixture Date Time (IST) Quarterfinal Norway vs England Tomorrow 02:30:00 Quarterfinal Argentina vs Switzerland Tomorrow 06:30:00 The victory extended Argentina's winning streak to 12 matches and maintained their unbeaten run in World Cup games since their opening defeat at Qatar 2022. Switzerland have impressed with their defensive discipline, progressing after topping Group B and edging Colombia on penalties. Murat Yakin's side has yet to trail in the tournament but faces a daunting challenge against the reigning world champions, who have never lost to Switzerland in seven previous meetings.

FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final live streaming and telecast details When will England vs Norway QF match begin? England and Norway will square off in the first QF match on July 12 at 2:30 am IST. When will Argentina vs Switzerland QF match begin? Argentina and Switzerland will square off in the second QF match on July 12 at 6:30 am IST. Where to watch the live broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final matches in India? The live broadcast of the quarter-final matches will be available on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.