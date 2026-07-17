Full circle moment: How internet is reacting before Messi vs Yamal WC clash

Talk about a full-circle moment. Nearly two decades ago, a 20-year-old Lionel Messi was pictured giving a bath to a five-month-old baby at a charity event. Today, that long-forgotten image has gone viral, framing Sunday’s World Cup final. Messi, now 39, will take the field in pursuit of his second consecutive FIFA World Cup title as his Argentina side take on Spain at the MetLife Stadium in New York. Across the pitch from him will stand that child who is now a 19-year-old sensation named Lamine Yamal. Ever since the two teams booked their places in the final, the internet has been buzzing with posts and articles about the much-anticipated clash, with many calling it a script written by fate, while others have described it as the “battle of the “GOAT versus the “future GOAT”.

How did the picture come to be? Before discussing anything, we should first take a look at how the picture came into existence. The story began a year before the official photoshoot when Barcelona, in a surprising move in 2006, decided to add UNICEF's logo to the front of their jersey. Instead of taking money from shirt sponsors, the club paid UNICEF €1.5 million as part of a charitable partnership. As part of that partnership, a year later, in December 2007, Diario Sport and UNICEF organised an annual charity calendar to raise funds for children's welfare programmes. Yamal’s family secured their place in the campaign after winning a raffle in Mataró, near Barcelona, which gave local families the opportunity to be photographed with Barcelona first-team players.

At the time, Messi was beginning to establish himself as one of Barcelona’s brightest talents. By chance, he was paired with five-month-old Yamal for the December page of the 2008 charity calendar. According to photographer Joan Monfort, Messi was initially shy and reserved, unsure of how to hold or interact with the infant during the shoot. However, he soon relaxed, gently cradling and bathing the baby in a small plastic tub while Yamal’s mother remained close by, creating one of football's most remarkable and symbolic photographs. ALSO READ: Are broadcasters bound to show Infantino? Inside Fifa's TV power, economics

Internet in awe of the now-iconic photo The image has taken on a life of its own ahead of the final, spawning thousands of memes, fan edits and artworks across X and Instagram. What was once an ordinary charity photograph is now being described as football's greatest “full-circle moment”, with many fans joking that Messi was unknowingly “anointing” or “passing his powers” to the child who would one day challenge him for the sport's biggest prize. The internet has drawn comparisons with some of popular culture’s most iconic mentor-protégé relationships. One widely shared meme likened Messi and Yamal to Master Shifu and Tai Lung from Kung Fu Panda, while another compared them to Albus Dumbledore and Harry Potter, casting Messi as the legendary mentor and Yamal as the gifted successor destined to write his own story. Fans have also recreated the photograph using scenes from Marvel films, Star Wars and The Lion King, portraying the image as the symbolic beginning of football's next era.

UNICEF recounts the moment The UN (United Nations) agency recalled how a baby named Lamine Yamal and his mother met Messi during a UNICEF fundraising photoshoot more than 18 years ago, adding that both now serve as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors who use "their voices and platforms... to support and advocate for children around the world." The photograph has been embraced by some of the biggest names in football and global media. FIFA, ESPN FC and UNICEF revisited the image after Argentina and Spain booked their places in the World Cup final. ESPN shared it with the caption, "Lionel Messi vs. Lamine Yamal in the World Cup Final. Barcelona past and present," while UNICEF reminded fans of the photograph's origins, posting: "Yes, those photos you've seen are real."

When did the image first resurface? The photograph first resurfaced in 2024 after Yamal's father shared it on social media as the teenager rose to prominence during Spain's successful UEFA Euro 2024 campaign. The remarkable image quickly spread across social media platforms, with fans calling it a symbolic passing of the torch between two footballing generations. Messi has since cemented his status as one of the greatest players in the sport's history, while Yamal has emerged as one of football's brightest young stars. Check the post here: With Argentina set to face Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, the photograph has once again become a talking point, showcasing the extraordinary coincidence that brought together one legend at the start of his career and another before he could even walk.

The same blueprint: The legend and the prodigy The parallels between their careers are striking. Both emerged from Barcelona's famed La Masia academy, both are left-footed forwards who thrive on the right wing, and both burst into the first team as teenagers, rewriting age-related records along the way. Messi wore Barcelona's No. 19 shirt before inheriting the iconic No. 10, a path Yamal has also followed. Both became the faces of their national teams before turning 20, carrying the weight of expectation while drawing comparisons for their fearless dribbling, close control and ability to decide matches on the biggest stages. Their similar starts at Barcelona have also triggered many posts describing the clash as Barcelona versus Barcelona itself.