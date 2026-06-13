When will Ronaldo and Messi play their first FIFA World Cup 2026 matches?

For nearly two decades, world football has revolved around two names: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup could mark the final chapter of that iconic rivalry on football's biggest stage. While the tournament features 48 teams and hundreds of emerging stars, much of the global attention remains fixed on two veterans who have defined an era.

At 39 and 41 respectively, Messi and Ronaldo enter what is widely expected to be their final World Cup campaigns, each carrying the hopes of a footballing nation and the dreams of millions of supporters.

Messi begins title defence with Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Argentina schedule Fixture Date Venue Argentina vs. Algeria Tuesday, June 16 Arrowhead Stadium Argentina vs. Austria Monday, June 22 AT&T Stadium Jordan vs. Argentina Saturday, June 27 AT&T Stadium

Defending champions Argentina will begin their World Cup campaign against Algeria on June 16 at Kansas City Stadium. The Albiceleste enter the tournament with a unique piece of history within reach. Having lifted the trophy in Qatar in 2022, Messi now has the opportunity to become the first captain ever to lead a nation to consecutive World Cup titles. Argentina's group-stage schedule sees them face Austria on June 22 before concluding their Group campaign against Jordan on June 28 in Dallas. While Argentina possess one of the deepest squads in the competition, Messi remains the emotional and tactical heartbeat of the team. Even at this stage of his career, his vision, creativity and ability to influence decisive moments continue to make him indispensable.

Argentina Arrive in Strong Form The World Cup holders appear to be peaking at the right time. In their final warm-up fixture, Argentina secured a comfortable 3-0 victory over Iceland. Valentin Barco opened the scoring before Messi converted from the penalty spot to double the lead. Thiago Almada completed the win as Lionel Scaloni's side extended their winning streak in friendly matches to eight games. The performance highlighted a familiar trend. Argentina may no longer depend entirely on Messi, but when the pressure rises, they still look towards their captain for inspiration. With a settled squad, winning momentum and the confidence of defending champions, Argentina will once again be viewed as one of the favourites for the title.

Ronaldo's Last Shot at World Cup Glory FIFA World Cup 2026 Portugal schedule Fixture Date Venue Portugal vs DR Congo Wednesday, June 17 NRG Stadium Portugal vs Uzbekistan Tuesday, June 23 NRG Stadium Colombia vs Portugal Saturday, June 27 Hard Rock Stadium If Messi enters the tournament chasing history, Ronaldo arrives seeking redemption. Portugal's captain will participate in his sixth FIFA World Cup, extending a record few players are likely to match anytime soon. Yet despite an extraordinary collection of individual and team honours throughout his career, the World Cup trophy remains the one major prize missing from his cabinet.

Portugal will open their campaign against DR Congo on June 17 in Houston before facing Uzbekistan on June 23 and Colombia on June 27. ALSO READ: Special One returns: Can Jose Mourinho restore Real Madrid's winning DNA? This tournament may represent Ronaldo's final opportunity to complete football's most elusive achievement. Portugal Building Momentum Portugal head into the tournament with confidence after defeating Nigeria in their final pre-World Cup friendly. Although Ronaldo did not get on the scoresheet, Portugal continued their impressive form, securing a fourth consecutive victory. Pedro Neto and Francisco Conceição found the net in a performance that showcased the depth surrounding their legendary captain.

The squad appears balanced between experienced leaders and emerging stars, giving Portugal realistic ambitions of making a deep run into the knockout rounds. For Ronaldo, however, the focus will inevitably remain on whether he can finally leave his mark during the latter stages of a World Cup. Despite his incredible scoring record, knockout-stage goals have remained frustratingly elusive throughout his tournament career. Why Messi and Ronaldo Still Matter? Age may have reduced some of their physical explosiveness, but neither Messi nor Ronaldo has lost the qualities that made them global icons. Messi remains one of football's most intelligent playmakers, capable of unlocking defenses with a single pass or moment of brilliance. His leadership was instrumental during Argentina's triumph in Qatar, and his influence extends far beyond goals and assists.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, continues to provide Portugal with a ruthless goalscoring presence, unmatched experience and a winning mentality forged over two decades at the highest level. Their roles may have evolved from carrying teams single-handedly to guiding talented supporting casts, but both remain central figures for their nations. Could the World Cup Deliver One Final Messi vs Ronaldo Showdown? One of the most fascinating possibilities at the tournament is a long-awaited World Cup meeting between football's greatest rivals. Remarkably, Messi and Ronaldo have never faced each other at a FIFA World Cup. Depending on how the knockout bracket unfolds, Argentina and Portugal could finally meet during the latter stages of the competition. Such a clash would instantly become one of the most anticipated matches in World Cup history.