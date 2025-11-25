10-man EVE beat Man Utd 1-0 as Gueye sent off for slapping teammate | Video

In a dramatic Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Monday, Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye received a straight red card after an astonishing altercation with his own teammate, Michael Keane. Despite the setback and playing more than an hour with 10 men, Everton produced an inspired defensive performance to secure a memorable 1–0 victory over Manchester United, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scoring the decisive goal in the first half.

On-Field Confrontation Leads to Shocking Red Card

The incident occurred in the 13th minute with the score still 0-0. Following a turnover by Gueye that allowed Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes to get a shot away, tensions flared between the Everton players. Keane confronted Gueye face-to-face and shoved him, prompting the Senegal international to retaliate with a left-handed slap to Keane’s face.

Referee Tony Harrington immediately brandished the red card for violent conduct. VAR reviewed the decision and confirmed the dismissal, stating the action constituted a “clear strike to the face.” ALSO READ: Sol Campbell reflects on Arsenal move, career lessons, and India trip Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and winger Iliman Ndiaye quickly intervened, escorting Gueye away from the altercation as the Toffees regrouped for the remainder of the match. Everton Take the Lead Despite Being a Man Down Remarkably, going down to 10 men seemed to galvanize Everton. Just 16 minutes after the red card, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall produced a composed finish in the 29th minute to put the visitors ahead. The goal stunned Old Trafford and shifted the momentum of the match.

From there, Everton remained disciplined, compact and determined, with their defensive unit and goalkeeper Pickford weathering United’s constant pressure. Manchester United dominated possession but struggled to produce clear-cut chances, often being forced into speculative efforts from distance. Gueye Issues Public Apology After the match, Gueye took to Instagram to issue a heartfelt apology to Keane, the coaching staff, his teammates, the fans, and the club. “I want to apologize first to my teammate Michael Keane. I take full responsibility for my reaction,” Gueye wrote. “Emotions can run high, but nothing justifies such behavior. What happened does not reflect who I am or the values I stand for. I will make sure it never happens again.”