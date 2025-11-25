10-man EVE beat Man Utd 1-0 as Gueye sent off for slapping teammate | Video
Remarkably, going down to 10 men seemed to galvanize Everton. Just 16 minutes after the red card, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall produced a composed finish in the 29th minute to put the visitors ahead.Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
In a dramatic Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Monday, Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye received a straight red card after an astonishing altercation with his own teammate, Michael Keane. Despite the setback and playing more than an hour with 10 men, Everton produced an inspired defensive performance to secure a memorable 1–0 victory over Manchester United, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scoring the decisive goal in the first half.
On-Field Confrontation Leads to Shocking Red Card
The incident occurred in the 13th minute with the score still 0-0. Following a turnover by Gueye that allowed Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes to get a shot away, tensions flared between the Everton players. Keane confronted Gueye face-to-face and shoved him, prompting the Senegal international to retaliate with a left-handed slap to Keane’s face.
Referee Tony Harrington immediately brandished the red card for violent conduct. VAR reviewed the decision and confirmed the dismissal, stating the action constituted a “clear strike to the face.”
Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and winger Iliman Ndiaye quickly intervened, escorting Gueye away from the altercation as the Toffees regrouped for the remainder of the match.
Everton Take the Lead Despite Being a Man Down
Remarkably, going down to 10 men seemed to galvanize Everton. Just 16 minutes after the red card, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall produced a composed finish in the 29th minute to put the visitors ahead. The goal stunned Old Trafford and shifted the momentum of the match.
From there, Everton remained disciplined, compact and determined, with their defensive unit and goalkeeper Pickford weathering United’s constant pressure. Manchester United dominated possession but struggled to produce clear-cut chances, often being forced into speculative efforts from distance.
Gueye Issues Public Apology
After the match, Gueye took to Instagram to issue a heartfelt apology to Keane, the coaching staff, his teammates, the fans, and the club.
“I want to apologize first to my teammate Michael Keane. I take full responsibility for my reaction,” Gueye wrote. “Emotions can run high, but nothing justifies such behavior. What happened does not reflect who I am or the values I stand for. I will make sure it never happens again.”
A Memorable Win for the 10-Man Toffees
Despite the controversy, Everton’s victory will be remembered as one of resilience and unity. Their 1–0 win at Old Trafford, achieved while playing a man down for over 75 minutes, highlighted both their defensive steel and Dewsbury-Hall’s crucial contribution—clinching three vital points against Manchester United.
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices