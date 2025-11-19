Curaçao become smallest nation ever to qualify for the FIFA World Cup

Curaao salvaged a 0-0 draw with Jamaica to become the smallest nation by population to qualify for a World Cup and will be joined by CONCACAF sides Panama and Haiti which also booked their spots.

Curaao finished as the only undefeated nation in the tournament and finished atop of Group B with 12 points to advance to the World Cup for the first time in its history on Tuesday.

Curacao got the historic result it needed despite not having his coach Dick Advocaat on the bench. The 78-year-old Advocaat missed the crucial match because he had to return to the Netherlands last weekend for family reasons.