Spain vs Turkey FIFA World Cup qualifier live match time, streaming

Spain will aim to secure their spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup when they host Turkey at Estadio La Cartuja on Tuesday. Currently, Spain lead Group E with a three-point advantage over Turkey and a superior goal difference, making them all but certain to qualify. Luis de la Fuente's side has been in imperious form, winning all five of their qualifiers, scoring 19 goals, and keeping five clean sheets. Their most recent result was a commanding 4-0 win over Georgia, extending their unbeaten competitive run to a national-record 30 games.

A draw or a narrow loss will be enough for Spain to seal qualification, but they will be eager to finish the job with a win, especially after a dominant 6-0 victory over Turkey in September’s reverse fixture. Turkey, meanwhile, have had a solid campaign but face an uphill battle to qualify automatically after a 2-0 win over Bulgaria last weekend. They’ll need to overcome a seven-goal deficit to catch Spain, a tall order given their record against La Roja. With hopes of reaching the playoffs, Turkey will be aiming for a historic win, though their hopes are dampened by a winless run of nine matches against Spain.

Spain team news Spain will be without several key players for the international window, including Pedri, Rodri, Dani Carvajal, and Lamine Yamal, all sidelined by injury. Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen is also doubtful for the match after missing Saturday's win due to a groin issue, and it's unlikely he will be risked for Tuesday's game. If Spain's coach, Luis de la Fuente, opts to make changes to his starting XI, Yeremy Pino could be a fresh option to bolster the attacking lineup. ALSO READ: Asia Cup Rising Stars Points Table: Group Standings, India's Qualification Mikel Oyarzabal, who has been in excellent form, will be looking to add to his impressive tally of eight goals in his last eight appearances for Spain.

Turkey team news Turkey, on the other hand, will be without Fenerbahce midfielder Ismail Yuksek, who is serving a one-match suspension after receiving his second yellow card of the qualifying campaign. Galatasaray's Kaan Ayhan is also expected to miss out, as he was forced off during Saturday's match after a brief appearance due to injury. Defenders Abdulkerim Bardakci and Kerem Akturkoglu are both working to recover from injuries, having missed Sunday’s training session in preparation for the match. Spain vs Turkey World Cup qualifier starting 11 (probable) Spain starting 11 (probable): Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Merino, Zubimendi, Ruiz; Torres, Pino, Oyarzabal

Turkey starting 11 (probable): Cakir; Celik, Demiral, Bardakci, Kadioglu; Calhanoglu, Kocu; Aydin, Guler, Yildiz; Akturkoglu FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Spain vs Turkey live telecast and streaming details When will the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Spain and Turkey be played? The FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Spain and Turkey will be played on November 19 (according to IST). What time will the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Spain and Turkey begin on November 19? The FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Spain and Turkey will start at 1:15 AM IST. What will be the venue for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Spain and Turkey?