India vs Bangladesh AFC Asian Cup qualifier live match time, streaming

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
India will take on Bangladesh in its final AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier at the Dhaka National Stadium on Monday, a match that holds no bearing on the group standings but carries value for pride and FIFA ranking points. India’s qualification hopes ended after its 2-1 defeat to Singapore in Goa on October 14, a result that left the Blue Tigers with just two points from four games. Bangladesh sits on the same tally, making this fixture an opportunity for both sides to end the campaign on a positive note.
India's squad for Dhaka includes Australia-born forward Ryan Williams, who recently secured an Indian passport. However, his participation remains subject to NOC and clearance from Football Australia, FIFA, and AFC. The game marks the 30th meeting between the two nations and India’s first match in Bangladesh since 2003.
Coach Khalid Jamil has placed strong emphasis on youth, with several uncapped players—such as goalkeeper Sahil and Hrithik Tiwari, poised for debuts. India trained in Bengaluru before arriving in Dhaka, preparing collectively to counter a confident Bangladesh side that recently drew 2-2 with Nepal.