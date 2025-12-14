Arne Slot dismisses tensions with Mohd Salah after Brighton win at home

Liverpool manager Arne Slot dismissed any concerns about his relationship with Mohamed Salah after recalling the club's star player for the Reds' 2-0 victory over Brighton in the Premier League. Salah, who had been at the center of recent tensions, was met with an enthusiastic reception by the Anfield crowd when he came on as a substitute in the first half.

Salah’s Rapturous Welcome at Anfield

The Egyptian international's return to the pitch was warmly welcomed by the Liverpool faithful, who chanted his name during and after the game. Salah played a key role in the win, providing the assist for Hugo Ekitike’s second goal, showcasing his value to the team.

Salah's Frustration and Slot's Response Salah had voiced his frustrations publicly the previous week, claiming that his relationship with Slot had soured after being benched for three consecutive matches. The winger even expressed feelings of being unwanted at the club. His exclusion continued as he was left behind when Liverpool traveled to face Inter Milan in the Champions League, with Slot unsure about Salah's future involvement with the team. However, after a series of discussions between the two, Salah was re-integrated into the squad for the Brighton match.

Slot Clarifies: "No Issues to Resolve" After the win, Slot addressed the media, insisting that there were no unresolved issues between him and Salah. "For me, there is no issue to resolve," said the Dutch manager. "He is now the same as any other player. Actions speak louder than words, and he was back in the squad today." Slot noted that when it came time for the first substitution, he immediately brought Salah into the game. "He performed as every fan, including myself, would want him to. When he is available, I want to use him when we need him."

Salah’s Gesture to Fans Not a Farewell Following the final whistle, Salah took time to thank the fans, clapping in all four corners of the stadium before stopping in front of The Kop stand. As he patted the club crest on his jersey, some speculated that this was a potential farewell gesture, especially as Salah was set to depart for the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt. However, Slot did not interpret it as a goodbye. "He wasn't the only player to walk around the pitch thanking the fans," Slot clarified. "Mo is going to AFCON, and I hope he does very well there. We will have to continue without him for a while, but we wish him all the best."