Bayern Munich vs Celtic Champions League playoff live time and streaming

Celtic face an uphill battle to make it into the Champions League round of 16, needing a near-miracle to overtake Bayern Munich.

The Scottish Premiership leaders nearly got off to a perfect start in their play-off tie against Bayern, with the Bavarians settling in after Nicolas Kuhn’s first-minute goal was ruled offside. Bayern then took control with goals from Michael Olise and Harry Kane, putting them in a dominant position with a 2-1 lead on aggregate. However, Celtic's Daizen Maeda gave his side a sliver of hope with a quick and instinctive finish.

ALSO READ: Injury blow for Man United as Amad Diallo is ruled out for several weeks On the domestic front, Celtic triumphed 3-0 against Dundee United, edging closer to securing the Scottish Premiership title. Meanwhile, Bayern struggled in their 0-0 draw with Bayer Leverkusen, failing to register a shot on target. Despite the stalemate, Bayern still sit comfortably at the top of the Bundesliga with an eight-point lead. The Bavarians have been nearly invincible at home in the Champions League, having not lost a home game since April 2021.

Bayern Team news

Kompany made some daring selection decisions in Leverkusen on Saturday, including giving summer signing Hiroki Ito his first start at left-back. Raphael Guerreiro is expected to return to the starting lineup on Tuesday.

The hosts are likely to be without Daniel Peretz and Alphonso Davies for the second leg, but midfielder Joao Palhinha could feature after recovering from an illness that caused him to miss Bayern's last three matches.

Leon Goretzka and Serge Gnabry are also in contention to make their way back into Kompany's squad.

Celtic Team news

Rodgers made several adjustments to his starting lineup over the weekend, but the in-form Adam Idah retained his spot. The Irish forward was again on the scoresheet in Celtic's 3-0 win.

Daizen Maeda will rejoin the attack alongside Idah and Nicolas Kuhn, while Alistair Johnson was given a rest on Saturday.

There have been no significant updates on the injury front since the first leg last week. Celtic will again be without James Forrest and Paulo Bernardo.

Key player battles to look out for

Harry Kane vs Schmeichel: Celtic would have to keep a clean sheet at the Allianz Arena if they are to spring any upset tonight. With kane scoring in the first leg against Schmeichel, it will again be a daunting task for the Danish keeper to keep the English striker quiet on Tuesday.

Bayern Munich vs Celtic starting 11

Bayern Munich starting 11 (probables): Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Guerreiro; Kimmich, Goretzka; Olise, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane.

Celtic starting 11 (probables): Schmeichel; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Trusty, Taylor; Engels, McGregor, Hatate; Kuhn, Idah, Maeda. ALSO READ: Vinicius Jr. surpasses Neymar for incredible UCL feat after win vs City Schmeichel; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Trusty, Taylor; Engels, McGregor, Hatate; Kuhn, Idah, Maeda.

Bayern Munich vs Celtic UEFA Champions League playoff live telecast and live streaming details

When will the UCL playoff between Bayern Munich and Celtic be played?

The 2nd leg of the UCL playoff between Celtic and Bayern Munich will be played on February 18.

What time will the UCL playoff between Celtic and Bayern Munich begin on February 18?

The UCL playoff between Celtic and Bayern Munich will start at 1:30 AM (Feb 19).

Where will the live telecast of the UCL playoff between Celtic and Bayern Munich be available in India?

The live telecast of the UCL playoff between Celtic and Bayern Munich will be available on the Sony Sports network.

Where will the live streaming of the UCL playoff between Celtic and Bayern Munich be available in India?

The live streaming of the UCL playoff between Celtic and Bayern Munich will be available on the SonyLIV app.