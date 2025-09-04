Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 09:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Sports / Football News / Sandesh Jhingan ruled out of CAFA Nations Cup after injury setback

Sandesh Jhingan ruled out of CAFA Nations Cup after injury setback

Jhingan's absence leaves a significant void in the backline as India face Afghanistan in their final Group B match on Thursday

Sandesh Jhingan of India practices during the Intercontinental Cup. File Photo: Twitter/ Indian Football Team

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 9:45 AM IST

India’s campaign at the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 has suffered a major setback with senior defender Sandesh Jhingan ruled out of the remaining matches after sustaining an injury in the 0-3 defeat to Iran. The 32-year-old will return to India immediately, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) confirmed on X.
 
Jhingan’s absence leaves a significant void in the backline as India face Afghanistan in their final Group B match on Thursday. The clash has now taken on added importance, with India’s hopes of advancing in the tournament riding on the outcome. 
 
 
India’s position in the group
 
India currently sit second in the four-team group with three points from two games. They began their campaign with a thrilling win over hosts Tajikistan before succumbing to the world No. 20 Iranians. Iran lead the pool with six points and an unbeaten record, leaving India in a must-win situation against Afghanistan.

World No. 133 India had stunned Tajikistan, ranked 106, in their opener with early goals from defenders Anwar Ali and Jhingan. That spirited performance raised expectations before the setback against Iran dented momentum.
 
Tournament significance
 
The CAFA Nations Cup, featuring eight teams largely from Central Asia, carries added weight for India as it doubles up as preparation for the upcoming Asian Cup qualifying round. India will face Singapore on October 9 and 14, making the regional event crucial for form and cohesion.
 
With Jhingan sidelined, India will need fresh defensive leadership and tactical adjustments to contain Afghanistan and keep their semifinal hopes alive.

Topics : Football News Indian Football Team

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

