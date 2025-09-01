Home / Sports / Football News / Bayern's search for Harry Kane backup continues after frustrating summer

Bayern's search for Harry Kane backup continues after frustrating summer

Bayern Munich's search for a backup for star forward Harry Kane was continuing on the last day of the summer transfer period Monday.

Harry Kane
Harry Kane with Bayern Munich teammates. Photo: @FCBayernEN
AP Berlin
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 4:25 PM IST
Bayern's efforts to sign Senegal forward Nicholas Jackson on loan from Chelsea failed late Sunday after an injury to his teammate Liam Delap forced a rethink on the deal.

The clubs had reportedly reached agreement, but Delap's injury on Saturday put a halt to proceedings. Chelsea, which had reportedly asked the player to return to London, would only consider a permanent switch and Bayern insisted on a loan. They failed to reach agreement.

Bayern powerbroker Uli Hoene last month said the club should only make loan signings for the rest of the transfer window, avoiding any more big-money signings following the arrival of Luis Daz from Liverpool.

This, despite the departures of Kingsley Coman and Leroy San.

It complicated efforts by Max Eberl, Bayern's board member for sport, to reinforce the squad after a summer in which he failed to sign Germany players Nick Woltemade or Florian Wirtz from Stuttgart and Bayer Leverkusen, respectively.

Apart from Daz, Bayern's only other significant reinforcement of the transfer period was Jonathan Tah's arrival on a free transfer from Leverkusen.

Media reports suggested Bayern had switched attention to Atalanta's Ademola Lookman or Leipzig's Los Openda, though the latter was reportedly set for a move to Juventus.

All change at Leverkusen  It was a summer of upheaval for Leverkusen after seeing star coach Xabi Alonso return to Real Madrid. Wirtz moved to Liverpool rather than Bayern, and he was followed by other key players from the 2024 Bundesliga-winning team like Granit Xhaka, Jeremie Frimpong, Amine Adli and Tah. Piero Hincapie was expected to move to Arsenal.

Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes moved to replace them with a host of promising young players including Morocco winger Eliesse Ben Seghir from Monaco, Loc Bad from Sevilla, Malik Tillman from PSV Eindhoven and Ibrahim Maza from Hertha Berlin, while also signing the likes of Lucas Vzquez from Real Madrid for experience.

New coach Erik ten Hag's future was already in doubt after failing to win either of Leverkusen's opening two Bundesliga games, however.

Stuttgart signings  After losing Woltemade to Newcastle, Enzo Millot to Saudi club Al-Ahli, and Germany forward Deniz Undav to injury, Stuttgart was reportedly working on the signings of South Korea forward Oh Hyeon-gyu from Genk and Moroccan attacking midfielder Bilal El Khannouss from Leicester City.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :BundesligaBayern Munich

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 4:25 PM IST

