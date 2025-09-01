CAFA Nations Cup 2025: India vs Iran live match time, venue, streaming

ALSO READ: Man City slump to 2-1 defeat at Brighton despite early Haaland strike India face a stern test in their second group-stage game of the 2025 CAFA Nations Cup as they take on a formidable Iran side on Monday, 1 September. After an encouraging opening win over hosts Tajikistan, the Blue Tigers will be looking to maintain momentum, but Iran’s attacking quality poses a serious threat. The match carries huge stakes for both sides, with India aiming to prove their credentials under new coach Khalid Jamil, while Iran seek to assert their dominance early and secure a strong position in the knockout rounds. Expect an intense battle.

India team news India head into this clash with a fully fit squad, having avoided any injuries or suspensions in their opening win against Tajikistan. Coach Khalid Jamil retains the freedom to select his preferred starting eleven, giving him the opportunity to implement his tactical plan effectively. The Blue Tigers will focus on defensive solidity, quick transitions, and exploiting set-piece opportunities. Jamil is likely to emphasise closing down spaces, maintaining discipline, and taking chances clinically. Key players will be expected to step up in attack while the defensive unit remains compact to counter Iran’s potent offensive threats. Iran team news Iran also arrive for this game with a fully fit squad after comfortably defeating Afghanistan 3-1 in their opener. Coach Amir Ghalenoei has the luxury of selecting his strongest line-up, aiming to assert control through proactive attacking play. The team will look to exploit India’s defensive gaps, maintain possession, and be clinical in front of goal. Iran’s forwards and creative midfielders will be crucial in breaking down India’s compact shape, while their defence will focus on containing counter-attacks. A win will cement their place in the knockout stage, while anything less could disrupt their rhythm and confidence in the tournament.

India vs Iran: Head-to-Head Total matches: 10

India won: 1

Iran won: 8

Drawn: 1 CAFA Nations Cup 2025 India vs Iran: Probable starting 11 India starting 11 (probable): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Rahul Bheke, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Muhammed Uvais, Suresh Singh, Jeakson Singh, Vikram Partap Singh, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Irfan Yadwad Iran starting 11 (probable): Payam Niazmand (GK), Ramin Rezaeian, Aref Aghasi, Ali Nemati, Omid Noorafkan, Roozbeh Cheshmi, Mehran Ahmadi, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Majid Aliyari, Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh, Mehdi Taremi CAFA Nations Cup 2025 India vs Iran: Live streaming and telecast details When will the India vs Iran match take place in CAFA Nations Cup 2025?

India will face off against Iran in the group stage of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 on Monday, 1 September. What time will the India vs Iran match in CAFA Nations Cup 2025 begin? The India vs Iran match in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 will kick off at 5:30 PM IST. What will be the venue for the India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match? The India vs Iran match in CAFA Nations Cup 2025 will be played at Hisor Central Stadium, Hisor, Tajikistan. Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs Iran match in CAFA Nations Cup 2025 in India?