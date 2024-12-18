Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Football News / Mbappe set to play for Real Madrid in Intercontinental Cup final vs Pachuca

Mbappe set to play for Real Madrid in Intercontinental Cup final vs Pachuca

Madrid made it straight to the final without having to play any matches as the European champion, while Pachuca advanced by defeating South American champion Botafogo and Al Ahly of Egypt.

Kylian Mbappe,Kylian, Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe,Kylian, Mbappe(Photo: reuters)
AP Lusail (Qatar)
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 5:23 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Real Madrid meets Mexican club Pachuca in the final of the watered-down Intercontinental Cup on Wednesday, with Kylian Mbapp expected to be available to play for the Spanish powerhouse after nursing a left-thigh injury.

The tournament being played in a new format after FIFA expanded the Club World Cup for 2025 brings together the champions of all six soccer confederations. It takes place every year while the bigger Club World Cup will happen every four years.

Madrid made it straight to the final without having to play any matches as the European champion, while Pachuca advanced by defeating South American champion Botafogo and Al Ahly of Egypt in the preliminary rounds of the tournament taking place in Qatar.

Mbapp has been practicing with the rest of Madrid's squad again after missing a Spanish league match against Rayo Vallecano a 3-3 draw on Saturday.

The France star, still to meet full expectations in his first season with Madrid, got hurt and was substituted after scoring in Madrid's 3-2 win at Atalanta in the Champions League last week.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was optimistic about the chances of Mbapp being available for Wednesday's final, though he was still missing some other key players in a season marred by injuries, including Dani Carvajal, Eder Milito, David Alaba and Ferland Mendy.

More From This Section

Premier League points table: City, Liverpool's slip fuels title race drama

Man City vs Man United HIGHLIGHTS, MCI 1-2 MUN at Full Time: Red Devils emerge victorious

Manchester Derby: Utd eke out thrilling win vs City; Amorim scripts history

City vs Utd: Amorim explains why Garnacho, Rashford not playing today

Man City captain Walker faces racist abuse online after Juventus defeat

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will likely play after recently returning from a muscle injury that sidelined him for a few games.

Ancelotti completed his squad for the final against Pachuca with a few players from the club's youth squads.

Madrid won the Intercontinental Cup three times (1960, 1998 and 2002) before FIFA began organizing the Club World Cup every year. It has won the Club World Cup five times (2014, 2016, 2017-18 and 2022).

Madrid is currently third in the Spanish league standings.

Pachuca finished third at the Club World Cup in 2017.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Prosecutors close rape investigation in connection with Kylian Mbappe

UEFA Europa League: Viktoria Plzen vs Manchester United live streaming

Saudi Arabia officially announced as host for Fifa World Cup 2034

UEFA Champions League: Dortmund vs Barcelona live time, streaming

India all set to debut in Fifae World Cup 2024 featuring eFootball

Topics :footballReal Madrid

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 5:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story