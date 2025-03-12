Champions League 2025: Arsenal vs PSV live match time and streaming

After hammering PSV 7-1 in the first of UEFA Champions League 2025 pre-quarterfinals, Arsenal are now ready to seal the tie in the second leg when they host the Dutch team at Emirates Stadium in London on March 13. Arsenal will only need to keep their defensive line steady against PSV in the return fixture to book the quarterfinal date with the Madrid derby winners.

However, Arsenal’s stunning 7-1 first-leg demolition of PSV may not tell the full story, as the Dutch side had their chances, including Ismael Saibari hitting the woodwork. However, the Gunners were ruthless, scoring seven times from eight shots on target—becoming the first team to net seven away in a Champions League knockout game.

A stress-free night at Emirates Stadium awaits before a potential quarterfinal clash with Atletico Madrid or Real Madrid. Arsenal could also match Manchester City’s record of 10 goals in a two-legged UEFA Champions League tie. Meanwhile, PSV, humbled at home, aim to salvage pride, having last reached the quarters in 2006-07. Their weekend win over Heerenveen offers little hope, as their Champions League journey likely ends in London.

Arsenal team news

Gabriel Martinelli made a surprise return from injury on Sunday but may be rested as he risks suspension with another booking. Raheem Sterling and Jurrien Timber also face a potential European ban if cautioned.

Mikel Arteta could hand Ben White his first start of the year, while Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jorginho, Jakub Kiwior, and Kieran Tierney push for inclusion. Goalkeeper Neto may also feature.

Arsenal remain without Bukayo Saka (hamstring), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Kai Havertz (hamstring), and Gabriel Jesus (knee), all ruled out due to injury.

PSV team news

Peter Bosz is missing Malik Tillman (leg), Ricardo Pepi (knee), and Esmir Bajraktarevic (unspecified) but has no new injury concerns from PSV’s recent win over Heerenveen.

Former Arsenal forward Lucas Perez is ineligible for the Champions League and will not make a return to Emirates Stadium.

Despite the challenges, Bosz is expected to field a full-strength side, with experienced striker Luuk de Jong leading the attack as PSV look to challenge Arsenal in London.

Arsenal vs PSV starting 11

Arsenal starting 11 (probable): Raya; White, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Jorginho, Zinchenko, Nwaneri; Sterling, Trossard, Martinelli

PSV starting 11 (probable): Benitez; Ledezma, Flamingo, Boscagli, Junior; Veerman, Schouten; Bakayoko, Saibari, Lang; De Jong

UEFA Champions League round of 16 Arsenal vs PSV 2nd leg live telecast and streaming details

When will the UCL round of 16 between Arsenal and PSV be played?

The 2nd leg of the UCL round of 16 between Arsenal and PSV will be played on March 13.

What time will the UCL round of 16 between Arsenal and PSV begin on March 13?

The UCL round of 16 between Arsenal and PSV will start at 1:35 AM (March 13).

What will be the venue for the UCL round of 16 match between Arsenal and PSV?

Emirates Stadium in London will host the UCL round of 16 match between Arsenal and PSV.

Where will the live telecast of the UCL round of 16 between Arsenal and PSV be available in India?

The live telecast of the UCL round of 16 between Arsenal and PSV will be available on the Sony Sports network.

Where will the live streaming of the UCL round of 16 between Arsenal and PSV be available in India?

The live streaming of the UCL round of 16 between Arsenal and PSV will be available on the SonyLIV app.