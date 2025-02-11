Champions League 2025 knockout stage today's matches and live streaming

UEFA Champions League action returns as several teams including big names like Manchester City, Real Madrid and PSG are set to play their playoff 1st leg matches tonight in order to get the upper hand in the battle to secure a spot in the round of 16 of the competition. The highlight fixture is none other than Pep Guardiola's Manchester City hosting Carlo Ancelloti's Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium.

While the top 8 finishers in the league stage saving themselves a couple of fixtures in the busy calendar, teams battling it out in the playoffs will be challenged by the congestion of matches and will have to try and rotate players efficiently as well.

UEFA Champions League full list of matches today

UEFA Champions League playoff matches today Matches Time (IST) Brest vs PSG 23:15:00 Sporting vs Dortmund 01:30:00 Juventus vs PSV 01:30:00 Manchester City vs Real Madrid 01:30:00 Club Brugge vs Atalanta 01:30:00

Brest vs PSG Champions League match details Match Time: 11:15 PM IST Match Date: February 11 Brest will welcome PSG for an all-Ligue 1 clash on Tuesday night, with both teams looking to secure a crucial step towards the Champions League round of 16.

Eric Roy's Brest had been one of the surprises during the league stage, but a loss to Real Madrid on the final matchday dropped them to 18th in the standings, setting them up for a familiar opponent in the play-off round.

On the other hand, PSG, led by Luis Enrique, moved up the league stage table with commanding victories over Manchester City and Stuttgart, advancing to the next phase of the competition.

Sporting vs Dortmund Champions League match details Match Time: 1:30 AM IST Match Date: February 12 Borussia Dortmund will visit Lisbon for the first leg of their Champions League play-off against Sporting CP. Both teams have had a dramatic 2024/25 season. Sporting CP's form declined after Ruben Amorim's departure to Manchester United. Despite a dominant 4-1 victory over Manchester City, they struggled in their final four games, barely qualifying for the play-offs. Meanwhile, Niko Kovac took charge of Dortmund after replacing Nuri Sahin but saw a defeat in his debut match. Despite a rollercoaster league phase, Dortmund secured a crucial win against Shakhtar Donetsk to finish tenth and reach the play-offs.

Juventus vs PSV Champions League match details Match Time: 1:30 AM IST Match Date: February 12 Juventus will host Dutch champions PSV Eindhoven at Allianz Stadium for the second time this season, as both teams battle over two legs to secure a spot in the Champions League round of 16. Back in September, PSV delivered a stunning 3-1 win in Turin, one of their best performances of the season. However, Juventus under new manager Thiago Motta has struggled to meet expectations, with mixed results in Serie A. PSV, after a slow start, found form, winning four of their last five games, including a crucial victory over Liverpool on Matchday 8, moving up to 14th place.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid Champions League match details Match Time: 1:30 AM IST Match Date: February 12 Manchester City and Real Madrid will face off again in a two-legged clash for a spot in the Champions League round of 16. These two teams have created some of the competition's most memorable moments in recent years, having met in the last three Champions League seasons. However, City’s disappointing league phase means they meet the European giants earlier than expected. Pep Guardiola's side secured a narrow spot in the play-offs with a 3-1 win over Club Brugge, finishing 22nd in the table. Madrid, after a slow start, found form late, earning consecutive wins over RB Salzburg and Brest to rise to 11th.

Club Bugge vs Atalanta Champions League match details Match Time: 1:30 AM IST Match Date: February 12 Club Brugge is preparing to host Atalanta for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League 2024-25 playoff. The Belgian Pro League team finished 24th in the league phase, barely qualifying for the playoffs. On the other hand, Atalanta secured the ninth spot after winning four of their eight matches in the league phase. Now, both teams will aim to take a crucial step toward advancing to the Champions League round of 16, as they meet in this exciting playoff clash.

UEFA Champions League 2025 playoff live telecast and streaming details

The live telecast of the playoff 1st leg tie in the UEFA Champions League will be available on the Sony Sports network. UEFA Champions League playoff 1st leg live streaming details The live streaming of the playoff 1st leg tie in the UEFA Champions League will be available on the SonyLIV app.