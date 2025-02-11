It feels like a Clasico now: Carlo Ancelloti on clash against Man City

Carlo Ancelotti described the upcoming Manchester City vs. Real Madrid matchup as "feeling like a Clásico now," as the teams prepare for their fourth consecutive Champions League meeting. He also expressed his belief that the winner of this tie will have a strong chance to "go far in the competition."

In previous seasons, City and Madrid have clashed in either the Champions League quarterfinals or semifinals—Madrid winning in 2022 and 2024, while City emerged victorious in 2023. However, this time, they face off in a knockout-phase playoff after both teams experienced disappointing European campaigns in the group stage.

ALSO READ: UEFA Champions League: Manchester City vs Real Madrid live streaming Carlo Ancelloti compares City vs Madrid to a Clasico City head into Tuesday’s first leg at the Etihad Stadium on the back of a challenging season, currently sitting fifth in the Premier League, while Madrid leads La Liga, though they are grappling with a series of defensive injuries, missing Dani Carvajal, Éder Militão, Antonio Rüdiger, and David Alaba.

“It feels like a Clásico now because we've faced them for so many years,” Ancelotti remarked in his pre-match press conference in Manchester on Monday. "I still believe City is one of the top teams in Europe. They have the best coach [Pep Guardiola] in the competition. It’s one of the hardest games you can have... We are competitive, despite the challenges we're facing."

READ: Pep Guardiola dismisses controversy over Madrid's Ballon d'Or boycott In 2022, Madrid defeated City 6-5 on aggregate in a dramatic semifinal, with a 3-1 win at the Santiago Bernabéu in the second leg, all three goals coming in added time. In the 2024 quarterfinals, a penalty shootout was required to separate the sides. Madrid triumphed in both years to lift the Champions League, while City bested Madrid in 2023.

“The hardest opponent, the most significant rival, and the best manager," Ancelotti said. "The team that advances here has the opportunity to go deep into the competition. In recent years, the team that won this tie has gone on to win the Champions League.”

Also Read

Ancelotti also acknowledged that facing Guardiola’s City is "always a headache."

“He’s a coach who always looks to innovate,” Ancelotti commented. “He’s made a huge impact on football, from possession play to pressing and building from the back. I have immense respect for him... Preparing to face his side is always a nightmare.”

Rodrygo, who starred for Madrid in their 2022 encounter, scoring two quick goals to propel Madrid into the final, reflected on his experiences against City.

"I spoke with [midfielder] Fede Valverde a couple of days ago about our past games against City,” said Rodrygo. "I asked him if we’ll ever feel that emotion again. It was the most special night of my career... Sometimes I’ve been happy to play against them, other times not so much. I’m in good form now, and I try to be decisive in every game, not just against City."