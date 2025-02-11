Business Standard

It feels like a Clasico now: Carlo Ancelloti on clash against Man City

It feels like a Clasico now: Carlo Ancelloti on clash against Man City

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Feb 11 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

Carlo Ancelotti described the upcoming Manchester City vs. Real Madrid matchup as "feeling like a Clásico now," as the teams prepare for their fourth consecutive Champions League meeting. He also expressed his belief that the winner of this tie will have a strong chance to "go far in the competition."
 
In previous seasons, City and Madrid have clashed in either the Champions League quarterfinals or semifinals—Madrid winning in 2022 and 2024, while City emerged victorious in 2023. However, this time, they face off in a knockout-phase playoff after both teams experienced disappointing European campaigns in the group stage.
 
City head into Tuesday’s first leg at the Etihad Stadium on the back of a challenging season, currently sitting fifth in the Premier League, while Madrid leads La Liga, though they are grappling with a series of defensive injuries, missing Dani Carvajal, Éder Militão, Antonio Rüdiger, and David Alaba.  ALSO READ: UEFA Champions League: Manchester City vs Real Madrid live streaming  Carlo Ancelloti compares City vs Madrid to a Clasico
 
 
“It feels like a Clásico now because we've faced them for so many years,” Ancelotti remarked in his pre-match press conference in Manchester on Monday. "I still believe City is one of the top teams in Europe. They have the best coach [Pep Guardiola] in the competition. It’s one of the hardest games you can have... We are competitive, despite the challenges we're facing."
 
In 2022, Madrid defeated City 6-5 on aggregate in a dramatic semifinal, with a 3-1 win at the Santiago Bernabéu in the second leg, all three goals coming in added time. In the 2024 quarterfinals, a penalty shootout was required to separate the sides. Madrid triumphed in both years to lift the Champions League, while City bested Madrid in 2023.  READ: Pep Guardiola dismisses controversy over Madrid's Ballon d'Or boycott

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

