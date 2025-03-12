Home / Sports / Football News / Champions League: Raphinha, Yamal shine as Barcelona cruise into quarters

Champions League: Raphinha, Yamal shine as Barcelona cruise into quarters

It was a night to remember for 17-year-old Lamine Yamal, who tormented Benfica's defence down the right flank, creating countless opportunities for his side

Raphinha, Yamal
Barcelona's Raphinha (R), Yamal. Photo: @ChampionsLeague
Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 1:57 AM IST
Barcelona put on a scintillating display at the Camp Nou, defeating Benfica 3-1 in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday. With a 4-1 aggregate victory, the Catalan giants booked their place in the quarter-finals, led by Raphinha’s brace and a stunning solo strike from Lamine Yamal.  Check Champions League LIVE SCORE UPDATES, Liverpool vs PSG, Bayern Munich vs Leverkusan and other matches live updates here
 
Yamal shines in a masterclass performance
 
It was a night to remember for 17-year-old Lamine Yamal, who tormented Benfica’s defence down the right flank, creating countless opportunities for his side. The young Spaniard set the tone early, weaving through defenders with a breathtaking solo run before delivering a perfect cross for Raphinha to smash home on the volley in the 11th minute.
 
Benfica’s response short-lived as Barca take control
 
Benfica hit back immediately, with Nicolás Otamendi rising high to head home from a corner in the 13th minute, momentarily giving the visitors hope. However, Barcelona refused to slow down, pressing relentlessly and dominating possession.
 
Yamal’s wonder strike restores Barca’s lead

The breakthrough came in the 28th minute, once again from Yamal. Cutting inside from the right, the teenager unleashed a swerving left-footed shot that flew into Anatoliy Trubin’s top-right corner, restoring Barcelona’s advantage in spectacular fashion.
 
Raphinha seals the deal with lethal counterattack
 
Barcelona continued their attacking onslaught, and just before half-time, Raphinha struck again. Finishing off a lightning-fast counterattack in the 42nd minute, the Brazilian forward netted his 11th goal of the Champions League campaign, making him the tournament’s top scorer this season.
First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 1:57 AM IST

