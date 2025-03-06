Clinical skipper Sunil Chhetri returns to inspire the Indian football team

Sunil Chhetri, a name that echoes through the halls of Indian football, is often hailed as one of the finest players the country has ever produced. With a career that spans over two decades, this exceptional centre-forward had left an indelible mark, both with his remarkable individual performances and the titles he has helped secure for his teams and decided to hang his boots earlier this year. However, with the Indian team needing a source of inspiration from somewhere, the talisman has decided to return from retirement and help out his team in need.

Sunil Chhetri: The constant source of goals for India

ALSO READ: Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri comes out of retirement aged 40 As captain of the Indian national team, Chhetri has been the driving force behind India’s triumphs. He led the team to multiple victories in the Nehru Cup and the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship, with standout performances in 2011, 2015, and 2021. His leadership was pivotal in India's historic qualification for the AFC Asian Cup in 2011, a feat that hadn’t been achieved in 27 years.

Sunil Chhetri International goals Competition Goals Matches SAFF Championship 23 27 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 10 24 Nehru Cup 9 14 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers 8 12 AFC Challenge Cup 4 8 Intercontinental Cup 13 11 AFC Challenge Cup qualifiers 3 6 AFC Asian Cup 4 8 King’s Cup 1 1 Merdeka Cup 1 1 International friendlies 18 39 However, it is Chhetri's goal-scoring feats that truly set him apart from his peers. Since netting his first senior professional goal for Mohun Bagan in 2002, Chhetri has been a prolific scorer at both the club and international levels. With 94 goals in 151 international appearances, he ranks as the fourth-highest goal-scorer in international football, trailing only the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo, Ali Daei of Iran, and Lionel Messi of Argentina.

One of the most unforgettable moments of his career came in the 2011 SAFF Championship, where Chhetri broke Indian football legend IM Vijayan's record by scoring seven goals, leading India to a title victory. In doing so, he also became the highest goal-scorer in Indian football history.

Across his career, Chhetri has accumulated a staggering 267 goals in 544 appearances for both club and country, solidifying his place as a true footballing icon. His achievements have been recognized worldwide, with FIFA releasing a documentary titled *Captain Fantastic* in 2022, celebrating Chhetri's goal-scoring brilliance and his rise to greatness.

Through blood, sweat, and countless goals, Sunil Chhetri has not only written his name into Indian football history but has elevated the sport in the nation, inspiring countless young footballers to follow in his footsteps. His journey is a testament to dedication, perseverance, and the unyielding spirit of a champion.