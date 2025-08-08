Which player has scored the most career hat-tricks in football so far?

|Most career hattricks in football
|Rank
|Player
|Hat-tricks
|Country
|1
|Pele
|92
|Brazil
|2
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|66
|Portugal
|3
|Lionel Messi
|59
|Argentina
|4
|Robert Lewandowski
|33
|Poland
|5
|Luis Suarez
|30
|Uruguay
|6
|Harry Kane
|24
|England
|7
|Erling Haaland
|24
|Norway
|8
|Neymar
|21
|Brazil
|9
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic
|20
|Swedan
|10
|Kylian Mbappe
|20
|France
