Which player has scored the most career hat-tricks in football so far?

Cristiano Ronaldo delivered a masterclass in front of goal as he fired a hat-trick to lead Al-Nassr to a commanding 4-0 victory over Portuguese outfit Rio Ave in a pre-season friendly. The veteran forward, now 40, looked sharp and in top form, while new signing João Félix also impressed, linking up brilliantly with Ronaldo to set up one of the goals.

It was defender Mohamed Simakan who opened the scoring for Al-Nassr in the 15th minute. However, the spotlight soon shifted to Ronaldo, who stole the show with a sensational hat-trick. His first goal came following a slick one-two with Félix, his fellow Portugal international and the Saudi club’s latest high-profile addition.

Ronaldo's second strike followed some chaos in the Rio Ave box after Sadio Mané saw his penalty saved by Cezary Miszta. The ball fell kindly for Al-Nassr, and Ronaldo rose high to head in Wesley's pinpoint cross. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner completed his hat-trick in the 68th minute, confidently converting from the spot before being substituted to a warm reception. His performance not only thrilled the crowd but also sent a clear message that he's still a force to be reckoned with, even in the twilight of his career.