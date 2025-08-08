Home / Sports / Football News / Which player has scored the most career hat-tricks in football so far?

Which player has scored the most career hat-tricks in football so far?

Ronaldo completed his hat-trick for Al Nassr vs Rio Ave in the 68th minute on August 7, confidently converting from the spot before being substituted to a warm reception.

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 5:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Cristiano Ronaldo delivered a masterclass in front of goal as he fired a hat-trick to lead Al-Nassr to a commanding 4-0 victory over Portuguese outfit Rio Ave in a pre-season friendly. The veteran forward, now 40, looked sharp and in top form, while new signing João Félix also impressed, linking up brilliantly with Ronaldo to set up one of the goals.
 
Ronaldo scores pre-season hattrick 
It was defender Mohamed Simakan who opened the scoring for Al-Nassr in the 15th minute. However, the spotlight soon shifted to Ronaldo, who stole the show with a sensational hat-trick. His first goal came following a slick one-two with Félix, his fellow Portugal international and the Saudi club’s latest high-profile addition.
Ronaldo's second strike followed some chaos in the Rio Ave box after Sadio Mané saw his penalty saved by Cezary Miszta. The ball fell kindly for Al-Nassr, and Ronaldo rose high to head in Wesley's pinpoint cross.
 
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner completed his hat-trick in the 68th minute, confidently converting from the spot before being substituted to a warm reception. His performance not only thrilled the crowd but also sent a clear message that he’s still a force to be reckoned with, even in the twilight of his career. 
 
Who has scored the most career hattricks in football? 
Most career hattricks in football
Rank Player Hat-tricks Country
1 Pele 92 Brazil
2 Cristiano Ronaldo 66 Portugal
3 Lionel Messi 59 Argentina
4 Robert Lewandowski 33 Poland
5 Luis Suarez 30 Uruguay
6 Harry Kane 24 England
7 Erling Haaland 24 Norway
8 Neymar 21 Brazil
9 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 20 Swedan
10 Kylian Mbappe 20 France
 
What’s next for Ronaldo? 
Al-Nassr will play their final pre-season friendly against Spanish side Almeria on August 10. They will then shift focus to competitive action, beginning their 2025/26 campaign with a Saudi Super Cup semi-final clash against domestic rivals Al-Ittihad on August 19.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Full list of teams participating in UEFA Champions League 2025/26 season

People will come and go, they can't control a sport: AIFF chief Chaubey

AIFF plans Super Cup for September, ISL participation still uncertain

Full list of teams participating in the Premier League 2025/26 season

Ballon d'Or 2025 player shortlist revealed; Check full list of nominees

Topics :Football NewsCristiano RonaldoPortugal national football teamlionel messiPele

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story