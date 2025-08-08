Home / Sports / Football News / AIFF plans Super Cup for September, ISL participation still uncertain

AIFF plans Super Cup for September, ISL participation still uncertain

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 11:18 AM IST
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Thursday proposed that the Super Cup be held from the second or third week of September to ensure the ISL clubs get sufficient number of competitive matches though doubts remain over the start date and format of the top-tier league this season.

The AIFF made the proposal during a meeting with representatives of all the Indian Super League clubs, who have of late expressed their concerns after the upcoming season of ISL was put on hold due to uncertainty surrounding the renewal of the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) between the league organisers and the national federation.

"AIFF proposes that the Super Cup football tournament start from second or third week of September to ensure the ISL clubs get enough competitive matches.

"The AIFF and all the 13 ISL clubs collectively took the decision in national interest. We will meet again in 7 to 10 days and take a final decision," said AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey.

Representatives of Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal and Odisha FC joined the meeting virtually. Representatives of all the other 10 ISL clubs attended the meeting in person, in the national capital. 

"We are hoping to have ISL this season though it may be a bit late. But we can do it with certain changes, may be in format or other things. But that will be decided later, no decision on those things yet." Chaubey said on the uncertainty surrounding the ISL.

Super Cup is normally held at the end of the season but under the circumstances, it is likely to kick off the season.

India play Singapore in AFC Asian Cup qualification round on October 9 and 14, and the Super Cup is likely to end before these national team fixtures.

ISL, the country's top-tier league normally runs from September to April, and the current MRA between Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), which organises the event, and the AIFF is scheduled to expire on December 8, 2025, by which the ISL would have entered its third month.

Two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC on Wednesday announced a temporary suspension of operations for their first-team players and staff, citing the ongoing uncertainty over the league's future. Earlier, Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC had done the same.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

