Full list of teams participating in UEFA Champions League 2025/26 season

The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League is set to usher in a fresh chapter in the competition’s history. For the second year running, the tournament will adopt a new format featuring a 36-team league phase, up from the traditional 32-club group stage. This revamped structure promises more games, more high-stakes clashes, and more opportunities for teams from across Europe.

The updated Champions League format increases the number of teams and fixtures, bringing greater variety and competition to the tournament. With the 2024/25 domestic seasons wrapped up, many clubs have already secured their spots for next season’s league phase through league performance, European title wins, and UEFA’s newly introduced European Performance Spots, awarded to countries with the strongest continental results.

Confirmed teams for the 2025/26 league phase From England, Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, and Chelsea have all clinched direct qualification through their Premier League finish. Thanks to England’s strong showing in European competitions this past season, Newcastle United also gained entry via a European Performance Spot. Italy will be represented by Napoli, Inter Milan, Atalanta, and Juventus, while Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid, and Athletic Club will feature from Spain. Spain also benefits from the performance spot system, allowing Villarreal to join the fray. From Germany, Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Borussia Dortmund have booked their places. Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille, and Monaco are France’s representatives, with PSG qualifying both through Ligue 1 and as Champions League holders.

Ajax and PSV from the Netherlands, Sporting CP from Portugal, Union Saint-Gilloise from Belgium, Galatasaray from Türkiye, and Slavia Praha from the Czech Republic complete the list of confirmed teams so far. Olympiacos benefits from rebalancing rule Because PSG already secured a Champions League berth via Ligue 1, the slot normally reserved for the UCL winner was reallocated. As a result, Olympiacos from Greece gains automatic entry through UEFA's rebalancing policy. Understanding European performance spots UEFA introduced European Performance Spots as part of the new system. These are awarded to the top two national associations based on the average coefficient points earned by their clubs across all European competitions in a given season.

For the 2024/25 season, England and Spain topped this ranking, earning each country one additional Champions League spot. That allowed Newcastle United and Villarreal, respectively, to join their domestic counterparts in the expanded league phase. When does the action start? The road to the Champions League begins on 8 July 2025, with the qualifying rounds. These will feature clubs battling it out in both the Champions Path and League Path, with only seven spots up for grabs in the main league phase. The 36-team league phase kicks off on 16 September 2025, where each side will play eight unique opponents, a departure from the previous four-team group format.