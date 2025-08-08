Home / Sports / Football News / Full list of teams participating in UEFA Champions League 2025/26 season

Full list of teams participating in UEFA Champions League 2025/26 season

The road to the Champions League begins on 8 July 2025, with the qualifying rounds. These will feature clubs battling it out in both the Champions Path and League Path, with only seven spots left.

UCL 2025/26 season
UCL 2025/26 season
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 4:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League is set to usher in a fresh chapter in the competition’s history. For the second year running, the tournament will adopt a new format featuring a 36-team league phase, up from the traditional 32-club group stage. This revamped structure promises more games, more high-stakes clashes, and more opportunities for teams from across Europe.
 
The updated Champions League format increases the number of teams and fixtures, bringing greater variety and competition to the tournament. With the 2024/25 domestic seasons wrapped up, many clubs have already secured their spots for next season’s league phase through league performance, European title wins, and UEFA’s newly introduced European Performance Spots, awarded to countries with the strongest continental results.
 
Confirmed teams for the 2025/26 league phase
 
From England, Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, and Chelsea have all clinched direct qualification through their Premier League finish. Thanks to England’s strong showing in European competitions this past season, Newcastle United also gained entry via a European Performance Spot.
 
Italy will be represented by Napoli, Inter Milan, Atalanta, and Juventus, while Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid, and Athletic Club will feature from Spain. Spain also benefits from the performance spot system, allowing Villarreal to join the fray.
 
From Germany, Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Borussia Dortmund have booked their places. Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille, and Monaco are France’s representatives, with PSG qualifying both through Ligue 1 and as Champions League holders.
 
Ajax and PSV from the Netherlands, Sporting CP from Portugal, Union Saint-Gilloise from Belgium, Galatasaray from Türkiye, and Slavia Praha from the Czech Republic complete the list of confirmed teams so far. 
 
Olympiacos benefits from rebalancing rule
 
Because PSG already secured a Champions League berth via Ligue 1, the slot normally reserved for the UCL winner was reallocated. As a result, Olympiacos from Greece gains automatic entry through UEFA’s rebalancing policy.
 
Understanding European performance spots
 
UEFA introduced European Performance Spots as part of the new system. These are awarded to the top two national associations based on the average coefficient points earned by their clubs across all European competitions in a given season.
 
For the 2024/25 season, England and Spain topped this ranking, earning each country one additional Champions League spot. That allowed Newcastle United and Villarreal, respectively, to join their domestic counterparts in the expanded league phase.
 
When does the action start?
 
The road to the Champions League begins on 8 July 2025, with the qualifying rounds. These will feature clubs battling it out in both the Champions Path and League Path, with only seven spots up for grabs in the main league phase.
 
The 36-team league phase kicks off on 16 September 2025, where each side will play eight unique opponents, a departure from the previous four-team group format.
 
Where will the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 final be played?
 
The 2025/26 Champions League final will be held at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary. This will be the first time the Hungarian capital hosts Europe’s biggest club football match. The final is scheduled for 30 May 2026, bringing the curtain down on what is expected to be one of the most thrilling editions in Champions League history

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

People will come and go, they can't control a sport: AIFF chief Chaubey

AIFF plans Super Cup for September, ISL participation still uncertain

Full list of teams participating in the Premier League 2025/26 season

Ballon d'Or 2025 player shortlist revealed; Check full list of nominees

Klopp vs Slot: Liverpool's Curtis Jones reveals how their styles differ

Topics :Football NewsUefa Champions LeagueReal MadridChelseaFC BarcelonaManchester CityAC Milan

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 4:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story