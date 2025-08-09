Home / Sports / Football News / India thump Turkmenistan 7-0 in AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup qualifiers

India thump Turkmenistan 7-0 in AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup qualifiers

Captain Shubhangi Singh and Sulanjana Raul struck a brace each as India outplayed Turkmenistan 7-0 in their second Group D match of the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers here on Friday.

AFC
AFC
Press Trust of India Yangon (Myanmar)
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 9:14 AM IST
Shubhangi scored in the 7th and 42nd minutes while Sulanjana netted her goals in the 38th and 90+4th minute. Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam (14th), Thoibisana Chanu Toijam (35th) and Pooja (65th) scored a goal apiece at the Thuwunna Stadium.

With the win, the Young Tigresses climbed to the top of Group D with four points and a goal difference of seven. The hosts Myanmar, who drew 2-2 with Indonesia earlier in the day, are placed second with the same number of points and a goal difference of five.

After a disappointing stalemate against Indonesia in their first match, India were hungry to redeem themselves against Turkmenistan, and were at the opponents' throats from the very beginning.

A seventh minute corner from Sulanjana found Shubhangi inside the six-yard box and the India captain converted from close range. 

Sibani doubled the lead seven minutes later. Neha's cross from the left took a touch off Turkmenistan goalkeeper Elnura Maksyutova, before Pooja closed down a clearance that fell kindly to Sibani to score.

It was all India from there on as the Young Tigresses coached by Joakim Alexandersson attacked in waves.

Thoibisana scored the third goal after the half-hour mark, nodding in yet another Sulanjana corner from inside the six-yard box. The latter scored one of her own just minutes later, when Remi Thokchom threaded her through between the Turkmenistan defensive lines as Sulanjana slipped it past the keeper.

The India U20 skipper then made it 5-0, minutes before the half-time whistle but they were not done yet.

The Young Tigresses came out with intent to increase their goal difference in the second half.

India added two more goals, Pooja and substitute Deepika scoring from close range.

While the result put India at the top of the table, they will have their task cut out in their last match against hosts Myanmar on Sunday. A win will secure the top spot and a ticket to the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup for the Young Tigresses.

A draw would mean that they will have to hope for Turkmenistan to snatch at least a point against Indonesia in their last game on the same day.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Football News

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

