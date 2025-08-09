Home / Sports / Football News / Jamshedpur FC, NorthEast United FC seal spots in Durand Cup quarters

Jamshedpur FC, NorthEast United FC seal spots in Durand Cup quarters

Jamshedpur FC defeated 1 Ladakh FC 2-0 while defending champions NorthEast United FC recorded a 2-1 win over Shillong Lajong FC to reach the quarterfinals of the 134th Durand Cup on Friday.

Football generic image
Football generic image
Press Trust of India Jamshedpur
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Jamshedpur FC defeated 1 Ladakh FC 2-0 while defending champions NorthEast United FC recorded a 2-1 win over Shillong Lajong FC to reach the quarterfinals of the 134th Durand Cup on Friday.

An own goal from defender Siju in the 28th minute gave the hosts the lead before Praful doubled the advantage just after half-time, turning in from close range following a free-kick scramble.

Head coach Khalid Ahmed Jamil made two changes to the starting XI, bringing in Suhair VP and Sarthak Goloui, while Ladakh's Rajan Mani named an unchanged side.

Jamshedpur dominated possession and created the better chances, with Praful missing an early one-on-one before Vincy Barretto's low cross forced the opener.

Ladakh rarely threatened, and Praful's 46th-minute strike effectively sealed the result. 

Jamshedpur saw out the contest with controlled possession to make it three wins from three and seal their last eight berth.

At Shillong, Alaaeddine Ajaraie's double strike powered the defending champions NorthEast United FC to a 2-1 victory over Shillong Lajong FC here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

With this win, NorthEast FC qualified for the last eight with a game to spare as they have a better head-to-head record against Shillong Lajong FC.

NorthEast United FC recorded their second victory in Group E and have six points while Shillong Lajong finished their group stage campaign with six points as well.

But a point gained from the last match for NorthEast United will ensure that they qualify for the quarterfinals as clear group winners.

Ajaraie continued with his rich vein of form as he provided the lead for the defending champions in the fifth minute.

The Moroccan found space to move between the central defenders as new signing, Jose Manuel Nunez Martin slipped in a perfect ball for the striker to calmly finish past the on rushing Lajong goalkeeper Siwel Rymbai.

In the second half, the game became physical as both sides cancelled each other out in the midfield to close down the spaces. The conditions also did not help as players suffered cramps at regular intervals.

Shillong Lajong equalised in the 81st minute through substitute Figo Syndai. Left back Saveme Tariang found Figo at the far post with a curling cross and the forward got ahead of Buanthanglun Samte and found the target with a header.

But their joy was short lived as Ajaraie scored once again. He received a simple ball on the edge of the box and with a sharp turn, got free from Kenstar Kharshong and found the top corner with a neat finish to take his goal tally to five goals in the tournament.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Arne Slot hints at Nunez departure, confirms Liverpool active in market

AIFF plans Super Cup for September, ISL participation still uncertain

Full list of teams participating in the Premier League 2025/26 season

Ballon d'Or 2025 player shortlist revealed; Check full list of nominees

Klopp vs Slot: Liverpool's Curtis Jones reveals how their styles differ

Topics :Football News

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story