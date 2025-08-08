Man United launches revamped Carrington training facility for men's team

Manchester United on Friday unveiled a redeveloped training complex at Carrington for the men's first team, taking a massive step towards providing world-class facilities to their players and staff.

A statement from the multi-time Premier League champions said, "Manchester United is proud to announce the completion of the 50 million pounds redevelopment of the men's first-team building at the Carrington Training Complex, marking an important milestone in the club's commitment to providing world-class facilities for its players and staff."

The year-long project was led by Foster + Partners under the direction of a reputed architect Nornam Foster, to "successfully delivering a leading-edge, high-performance training environment designed to inspire collaboration, innovation and excellence.

The club-owner Jim Ratcliffe financed the project, with 300 million dollars worth of capital invested by him. The project has been completed on time and within budget, days before the start of the club's Premier League 2025/26 season against Arsenal at Old Trafford from August 17 onwards. "Equipment and technology have been upgraded throughout, with a focus on fitness, nutrition, recovery and team unity. Designed with input from players and staff, priority has been placed on functionality, openness, and connectivity, with increased natural light and open workspaces," the statement added. Ratcliffe, co-owner of Manchester United, said as per the club statement, "Following a review of the facility last year, we made a quick decision to invest significantly in the creation of a world-class performance environment for staff and players to reflect our ambition and vision for Manchester United. We are delighted with the outcome and are confident the new facility will play an important role in building a winning culture at the club."