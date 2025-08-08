Home / Sports / Football News / Man United launches revamped Carrington training facility for men's team

Man United launches revamped Carrington training facility for men's team

Manchester United on Friday unveiled a redeveloped training complex at Carrington for the men's first team, taking a massive step towards providing world-class facilities to their players and staff.

Manchester United
Manchester United
ANI Football
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 7:13 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Manchester United on Friday unveiled a redeveloped training complex at Carrington for the men's first team, taking a massive step towards providing world-class facilities to their players and staff.

A statement from the multi-time Premier League champions said, "Manchester United is proud to announce the completion of the 50 million pounds redevelopment of the men's first-team building at the Carrington Training Complex, marking an important milestone in the club's commitment to providing world-class facilities for its players and staff."

The year-long project was led by Foster + Partners under the direction of a reputed architect Nornam Foster, to "successfully delivering a leading-edge, high-performance training environment designed to inspire collaboration, innovation and excellence. 

The club-owner Jim Ratcliffe financed the project, with 300 million dollars worth of capital invested by him. The project has been completed on time and within budget, days before the start of the club's Premier League 2025/26 season against Arsenal at Old Trafford from August 17 onwards.

"Equipment and technology have been upgraded throughout, with a focus on fitness, nutrition, recovery and team unity. Designed with input from players and staff, priority has been placed on functionality, openness, and connectivity, with increased natural light and open workspaces," the statement added. 

Ratcliffe, co-owner of Manchester United, said as per the club statement, "Following a review of the facility last year, we made a quick decision to invest significantly in the creation of a world-class performance environment for staff and players to reflect our ambition and vision for Manchester United. We are delighted with the outcome and are confident the new facility will play an important role in building a winning culture at the club."

Omar Berrada, chief executive officer of Manchester United, said: "This project represents a clear step towards unifying every part of the club around a shared footballing vision. By bringing our staff and players closer together in one integrated environment, we are creating a culture of collaboration and high-performance.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Full list of teams participating in the Premier League 2025/26 season

Ballon d'Or 2025 player shortlist revealed; Check full list of nominees

Klopp vs Slot: Liverpool's Curtis Jones reveals how their styles differ

Neymar to Ekitike: Top 20 most expensive football transfers of all time

Chennaiyin FC suspends operations due to uncertainty surrounding ISL

Topics :Football NewsManchester United

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 7:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story