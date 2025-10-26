El Clasico: Who is available for Real Madrid vs Barcelona match today?

Raphinha will remain on Barcelona's injured list and left-back Jules Kound is doubtful for Sunday's clasico match, while Trent Alexander-Arnold is ready to play for Real Madrid.
Alexander-Arnold was included Saturday on Xabi Alonso's squad list for the first time since the former Liverpool star hurt his left hamstring in mid-September. That leaves only Antonio Rudiger on Madrid's injured list.
Barcelona was already without Robert Lewandowski, Dani Olmo and first-choice goalkeeper Joan Garca due to injuries for the big match.
Of course I'd love to have everyone available, the coach and the team would too, (but) those of us who are fit will give everything and fight for the three points, Barcelona midfielder Pedri Gonzlez said.
Barcelona had hoped to have Raphinha ready Raphinha has been sidelined for a month after injuring his right leg in late September.
Coach Hansi Flick had raised hopes about having his winger back in time for the clasico, but those were dashed a day before the trip to Madrid when assistant coach Marcus Sorg confirmed the Brazil international would not be on the squad.
That leaves Barcelona without Raphinha and Lewadowski, two of its top scorers. In the same fixture from last season, the two players combined for three goals in Barcelona's 4-0 win.
Sorg said that Spain forward Ferran Torres also may not be ready to start after recently recovering from a muscle strain. His other options to accompany Lamine Yamal up front are Marcus Rashford, Roony Bardghji or experimenting with a red-hot Fermn Lpez as a false nine.
Kound missed two training sessions for unspecified reasons after playing in Barcelona's 6-1 rout of Olympiakos in the Champions League on Tuesday, when Lpez scored a hat trick. The defender was back training on Saturday, but Sorg said the team will wait until the last moment to decide if Kound plays.
Sorg will be on the touchline for Barcelona in the place of Flick, who is suspended after seeing a red card for protesting last round.
Madrid leads Barcelona by two points after nine rounds at the top of the table.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
