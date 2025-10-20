Home / Sports / Football News / Frankfurt denied win by late goal ahead of Liverpool Champions League tie

Grifo struck the ball from a standing position to send it sailing past Frankfurt's two-man wall and inside the right post in the 87th minute for Freiburg to draw 2-2

AP Berlin
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 9:55 AM IST
Freiburg's Vincenzo Grifo scored a brilliant free kick to deny Eintracht Frankfurt a win on Sunday before it faces Liverpool in the Champions League.

Grifo struck the ball from a standing position to send it sailing past Frankfurt's two-man wall and inside the right post in the 87th minute for Freiburg to draw 2-2.

Mattias Ginter almost snatched the win for Freiburg in stoppage time.

Derry Scherhant had sent the home team ahead in the second minute after Johan Manzambi cut out an attempted pass from Robin Koch to set him up.

Jonathan Burkardt controlled the ball with his right boot and fired it past Freiburg goalkeeper Noah Atubolu with his left to equalize in the 18th, then scored again before the break to put Frankfurt ahead.

Grifo replaced Scherhant in the 75th and went on to have the final say.

Frankfurt hosts Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday.

St. Pauli was hosting Hoffenheim later.

Bayern Munich defeated previously unbeaten Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in der Klassiker on Saturday to open a five-point lead after seven rounds. Bayern has won every competitive game it has played so far this season.

Topics :BundesligaFootball NewsUefa Champions League

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

