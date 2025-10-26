Sunday, October 26, 2025 | 09:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Ronaldo scores 950th career goal as Al-Nassr celebrate 70th anniversary win

Ronaldo scores 950th career goal as Al-Nassr celebrate 70th anniversary win

With trademark composure, Ronaldo timed his run perfectly, guiding the ball past Varela from close range to seal the 2-0 win, and write another line in football history.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Cristiano Ronaldo’s legendary career reached another historic chapter as the Portuguese icon netted his 950th career goal, leading Al-Nassr to a commanding 2-0 victory over Al-Hazm in the Saudi Pro League. On a night when the club celebrated its 70th anniversary, the 40-year-old talisman once again proved why his name continues to define greatness in football.
 
A Measured Start and Al-Nassr’s Early Dominance
 
The match began with Al-Nassr asserting their control, dictating the rhythm through quick passing and sharp movement. However, Al-Hazm’s defence, marshalled by goalkeeper Bruno Varela, held strong in the opening exchanges. Varela produced two superb saves to deny Angelo Gabriel and Sadio Mané, frustrating the visitors and keeping the scoreline goalless.
 

Also Read

Harry Kane

Harry Kane edges past Ronaldo and Messi to set new goalscoring record

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo eyeing a return to former club Manchester United?

Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo (L-R)

FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers: Hungary stall Portugal's bid; England qualifies

Erling Haaland and Cristiano Ronaldo

FIFA WC Qualifier round-up: Haaland scores hat-trick; Ronaldo misfires

POR vs IRE

Portugal vs Ireland FIFA World Cup qualifier live match time and streaming

Felix Breaks the Deadlock
 
The breakthrough arrived in the 25th minute after a moment of brilliance from Ayman Yahya. The winger sprinted down the left flank and delivered an inch-perfect cross into the box. João Félix, left unmarked, met the ball with a powerful header to put Al-Nassr ahead. 
It was Félix’s ninth goal in six league matches, continuing his incredible form since joining the Saudi giants. The goal settled Al-Nassr’s nerves and allowed them to dictate play for the remainder of the first half. 
 
Al-Hazm Fight Back but Ronaldo Waits for His Moment
 
After the break, Al-Hazm showed more intent, pushing forward in search of an equaliser. Al-Nassr, meanwhile, looked more cautious, relying on Ronaldo’s vision to orchestrate attacking moves. The Portuguese captain, now playing in a more creative role, repeatedly tried to feed Kingsley Coman and Sadio Mané, but clear chances were limited.
 
Still, the sense was growing that Ronaldo, as he so often does, was merely waiting for his moment.
 
Goal No. 950: A Finish Worthy of the Milestone
 
That moment arrived late in the second half. The move began with Mané, who turned brilliantly near the centre circle and split the defence with a precise through ball to Coman on the right wing. The Frenchman burst into the box and sent a low cross toward Ronaldo.
 
With trademark composure, Ronaldo timed his run perfectly, guiding the ball past Varela from close range to seal the 2-0 win—and write another line in football history.
 
The goal marked Cristiano Ronaldo’s 950th career strike, a feat few could even dream of achieving. As he celebrated, his teammates surrounded him, knowing they were witnessing a milestone that may never be repeated.
 
A Birthday Gift for Al-Nassr
 
The victory carried extra meaning for the club, which turned 70 years old just a day earlier. Ronaldo’s record-breaking moment and Al-Nassr’s flawless performance were the perfect birthday present for the Saudi Arabian champions, who maintained their 100% record in the league.
 
Man of the Match: João Félix Shines Again
 
While Ronaldo’s milestone stole the headlines, João Félix once again impressed with his energy, movement, and clinical finishing. The Portuguese forward has quickly adapted to his new role as Al-Nassr’s out-and-out striker, forming a lethal partnership with his legendary compatriot.
 
The Verdict
 
Al-Nassr’s 2-0 win over Al-Hazm was more than just another three points, it was a celebration of history, longevity, and excellence. 
At 40, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to redefine what’s possible in football, while Al-Nassr march on as the dominant force in Saudi Arabia, unbeaten and unstoppable.

More From This Section

Ballon d'Or 2026 race

Kane, Haaland or Mbappe? Who leads Ballon d'Or race after UCL matchday 3

Lionel Messi

Messi inks new Inter Miami contract, to play on through 2026 season

RMA vs JUV

Real Madrid vs Juventus UEFA Champions League live match time and streaming

FC Goa vs Al Nassr

FC Goa vs Al Nassr AFC Champions League 2 live match time and streaming

FC Barcelona

UCL Highlights: Barca, PSG get big wins; Arsenal crush Atletico Madrid

Topics : Football News Cristiano Ronaldo

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 26 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon