Euro Cup 2024: Spain vs Croatia live match to begin at 9:30 PM IST today

On Saturday, June 15, three matches will take place in the Uefa Euro 2024 being played in Germany. Teams such as Hungary, Switzerland, Spain, Croatia, Italy and Albania will be involved

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2024 | 3:43 PM IST
The Uefa Euro 2024 championship will enter into its battle mode after the opening-day fight between hosts Germany and Scotland. The competition will see three matches on Saturday, June 15 in which six teams from two different groups will be up against each other. 

Teams such as Hungary, Switzerland, Spain, Croatia, Italy and Albania will be involved in the proceedings. 

Hungary vs Switzerland Uefa Euro 2024


In the first match of the day Hungary will take on Switzerland in a Group A encounter at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany. 

Head-to-head between Hungary and Switzerland

Matches: 46

Hungary Won: 30

Switzerland Won: 11

Drawn: 5

Euro Cup 2024: Hungary vs Switzerland live kick-off time, live streaming and telecast

When will the Hungary vs Switzerland match in the Euro Cup 2024 take place?

The Hungary vs Switzerland football match will take place on June 15.

At what time will the Hungary vs Switzerland match in Euro Cup 2024 begin?

The Hungary vs Switzerland football match will begin at 6:30 PM IST on June 15.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the Hungary vs Switzerland Euro Cup 2024 match in India?

Sony Sports Network will live telecast the Hungary vs Switzerland match in India on Sony Ten 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch live streaming of the Hungary vs Switzerland match in Euro Cup 2024 in India?

Sony LIV will livestream the Hungary vs Switzerland match in India.

Spain vs Croatia Uefa Euro 2024


In the second match of the day Hungary will take on Switzerland in a Group B encounter at the Olympiastadion Berlin in Berlin, Germany. 

Head-to-head between Spain and Croatia 

Matches: 10

Spain Won: 6

Croatia Won: 3

Drawn: 1

Euro Cup 2024: Spain vs Croatia live kick-off time, live streaming and telecast

When will the Spain vs Croatia match in the Euro Cup 2024 take place?

The Spain vs Croatia football match will take place on June 15.

At what time will the Spain vs Croatia match in Euro Cup 2024 begin?

The Spain vs Croatia football match will begin at 9:30 PM IST on June 15.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the Spain vs Croatia Euro Cup 2024 match in India?

Sony Sports Network will live telecast the Spain vs Croatia match in India on Sony Ten 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch live streaming of the Spain vs Croatia match in Euro Cup 2024 in India?

Sony LIV will livestream the Spain vs Croatia match in India.

Italy vs Albania Uefa Euro 2024


In the third match of the day Italy will take on Albania in a Group B encounter at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany. 

Head-to-head between Italy and Albania

Matches: 4

Italy Won: 4

Albania Won: 0

Drawn: 0

Euro Cup 2024: Italy vs Albania live kick-off time, live streaming and telecast

When will the Italy vs Albania match in the Euro Cup 2024 take place?

The Italy vs Albania football match will take place on June 16 (Indian Time).

At what time will the Italy vs Albania match in Euro Cup 2024 begin?

The Italy vs Albania football match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on June 16.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the Italy vs Albania Euro Cup 2024 match in India?

Sony Sports Network will live telecast the Italy vs Albania match in India on Sony Ten 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch live streaming of the Italy vs Albania match in Euro Cup 2024 in India?

Sony LIV will live stream the Italy vs Albania match in India.

First Published: Jun 15 2024 | 3:43 PM IST

