Euro Cup 2024 today match: ALB vs ESP live match time, CRO vs ITA streaming

In the last set of Group B matches of the Uefa European Championships commonly known as Euros 2024, group topper Spain will be up against Albania. The Albanians drew against Croatia and scored once against Italy as well.

They have one point. Spain has six points from the two games. This match will take place at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Albania vs Spain head-to-head

Matches played: 8 Albania won: 0 Spain won: 8

Drawn: 0

Euro Cup 2024: Albania vs Spain live kick-off time, live streaming and telecast

When will the Albania vs Spain match in the Euro Cup 2024 take place?

The Albania vs Spain football match will take place on June 25.

At what time will the Albania vs Spain match in Euro Cup 2024 begin?

The Albania vs Spain football match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on June 25.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the Albania vs Spain Euro Cup 2024 match in India?

Sony Sports Network will live telecast the Albania vs Spain match in India on Sony Ten 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch live streaming of the Albania vs Spain match in Euro Cup 2024 in India?





Croatia vs Italy UEFA Euro Cup 2024 match

In the second match of Group B, Croatia, who lost to Spain in the tournament opener but drew against Albania, will take on Italy. The Italian team won against Albania but lost to Spain 1-0.

A win here could give Croatia a place in the Round of 16. For Italy, even a draw would be a good enough result. This match will be played at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany.

Croatia vs Italy head-to-head

Matches Played- 9

Croatia win-3

Italy win-1

Drawn-5

Euro Cup 2024: Croatia vs Italy live kick-off time, live streaming and telecast

When will the Croatia vs Italy match in the Euro Cup 2024 take place?

The Croatia vs Italy football match will take place on June 25.

At what time will the Croatia vs Italy match in Euro Cup 2024 begin?

The Croatia vs Italy football match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on June 25.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the Croatia vs Italy Euro Cup 2024 match in India?

Sony Sports Network will live telecast the Croatia vs Italy match in India on Sony Ten 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch live streaming of the Croatia vs Italy match in Euro Cup 2024 in India?

Sony LIV will livestream the Croatia vs Italy match in India.