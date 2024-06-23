Euro Cup 2024 today match: SUI vs GER live match time, SCO vs HUN streaming

In the last set of Group A matches of the Uefa European Championships commonly known as Euros 2024, group topper Germany will be up against Switzerland, who are in the second position in the table. The Swiss have four points and they would want to secure at least a draw to make sure that they finish on five points and reach the Round of 16 as the second-best team from the group. This match will take place at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany.

Matches played: 52

Switzerland won: 8

Germany won: 35

Euro Cup 2024: Switzerland vs Germany live kick-off time, live streaming and telecast

When will the Switzerland vs Germany d match in the Euro Cup 2024 take place?

The Switzerland vs Germany football match will take place on June 24.

At what time will the Switzerland vs Germany match in Euro Cup 2024 begin?

The Switzerland vs Germany football match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on June 24.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the Switzerland vs Germany Euro Cup 2024 match in India?

Sony Sports Network will live telecast the Switzerland vs Germany match in India on Sony Ten 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch live streaming of the Switzerland vs Germany match in Euro Cup 2024 in India?

Sony LIV will livestream the Switzerland vs Germany match in India.

Scotland vs Hungary UEFA Euro Cup 2024 match

In the second match of Group A, Scotland, who lost to Germany in the tournament opener but drew against the Swiss, will take on Hungary. The Hungarian team has lost both of their matches.

However, a win here could give Hungary some hopes of finishing as one of the four best third-placed teams and moving into the Round of 16. For Scotland, they would want to win and enter the Round of 16. Any result other than a win would make their journey forward very difficult.

This match will be played at the MHPArena in Stuttgart, Germany.

Scotland vs Hungary head-to-head

Matches Played- 9

Scotland win-3

Hungary win-4

Drawn-2

Euro Cup 2024: Scotland vs Hungary live kick-off time, live streaming and telecast

When will the Scotland vs Hungary match in the Euro Cup 2024 take place?

The Scotland vs Hungary football match will take place on June 24.

At what time will the Scotland vs Hungary match in Euro Cup 2024 begin?

The Scotland vs Hungary football match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on June 24.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the Scotland vs Hungary Euro Cup 2024 match in India?

Sony Sports Network will live telecast the Scotland vs Hungary match in India on Sony Ten 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch live streaming of the Scotland vs Hungary match in Euro Cup 2024 in India?

Sony LIV will live stream the Scotland vs Hungary match in India.