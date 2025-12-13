Home / Sports / Football News / Fans rage as Messi's event in Kolkata stadium ends in 5 minutes | Watch

Fans rage as Messi's event in Kolkata stadium ends in 5 minutes | Watch

Angered by Messi's five-minute show at the Salt Lake Stadium, fans vandalised the stadium after he left

Lionel Messi in India
Lionel Messi in India
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2025 | 1:15 PM IST
Football legend Lionel Messi’s four-day tour of India kicked off in Kolkata today. However, the start of his tour went completely differently from what anyone could have imagined. While Messi was supposed to arrive at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium at 12 pm IST and have a felicitation ceremony along with a friendly match, he arrived at the stadium early, at 11:15 am IST, and left the venue in less than five minutes, sending fans present at the stadium into a fit of rage. Fans complained that the Argentina star left the venue without even taking a full lap of the stadium.

Fans vandalise stadium

Angered by Messi’s five-minute show at the Salt Lake Stadium, fans vandalised the stadium after he left. They threw bottles and belts inside the stadium while also damaging chairs. They complained that in spite of paying hefty sums of money for the tickets, they could not even catch a glimpse of the player. Some fans even called the incident an absolute disgrace.
 
Check the full video of angry fans after Messi’s visit to Salt Lake Stadium:
 

What was the original plan for the Kolkata leg of Messi’s tour

According to the original plan for the Kolkata leg of his India tour, Lionel Messi was scheduled to attend a VIP meet-and-greet, virtually inaugurate his statue, and make a brief on-field appearance at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium). The itinerary also included a felicitation ceremony and fan interaction at the stadium, with the presence of key dignitaries, before his departure for the next leg of the tour later in the day.
 

First Published: Dec 13 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

