FIFA chief Gianni Infantino condemns racism after German Cup incidents

FIFA President Gianni Infantino says that two incidents of alleged racist abuse which marred German Cup games are unacceptable as German police investigate.

Infantino's comments came a day after Schalke's Christopher Antwi-Adjei said he was subjected to racist abuse in a cup game at Lokomotive Leipzig. He was whistled by fans throughout the match after reporting the incident to officials.

In another incident, a Kaiserslautern substitute was racially abused while warming up in a game at RSV Eintracht, the team's coach said. He didn't name the player affected. Both incidents occurred as lower-league clubs from the former East Germany hosted larger teams in first-round games.

It is unacceptable that incidents have occurred at two DFB-Pokal matches in Germany," Infantino wrote on social media, using the German name for the competition. Football has no place for racism or any form of discrimination. Infantino said FIFA's Players' Voice Panel would be in touch with the German soccer federation. Everyone at FIFA, The Players' Voice Panel and the whole football community stands firmly with all those impacted by these events we are committed to ensuring that players are respected and protected, and that competition organizers and law enforcement authorities take appropriate action," Infantino added. ALSO READ: Mohun Bagan refuses player release, calls for better AIFF player welfare Antwi-Adjei filed a complaint about the incident at Lokomotive Leipzig and police were investigating, Schalke said late Sunday. At RSV Eintracht, fans and security quickly identified the alleged perpetrator and fans of both teams chanted Nazis out, German agency dpa reported.