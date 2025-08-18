Napoli striker Lukaku might require thigh surgery ahead of season

Napoli striker Romelu Lukaku may require surgery after sustaining a left thigh injury during a preseason friendly, the Italian champions said Monday.
The Belgium international was substituted in the 2-1 win over Olympiacos on Thursday.
Tests showed Lukaku has a high-grade damage to the thigh muscle in his left leg, said Napoli, which added that the striker has already begun his rehabilitation program and will also undergo a surgical consultation.
Napoli, which didn't give a potential timeframe for Lukaku's absence, begins the defense of its Serie A title against Sassuolo on Saturday.
Belgium will also be keen to know the seriousness of the injury to its all-time record scorer, with World Cup qualifiers scheduled for the team in September, October and November.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
