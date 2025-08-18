De Gea back to Old Trafford? Man United's goalkeeping woes since his exit

Reports indicate that Manchester United are contemplating a shock reunion with former goalkeeper David de Gea. This comes on the heels of his impressive display in a 1-1 pre-season draw at Old Trafford while playing for Fiorentina.

It’s believed there’s a clause in De Gea’s current contract that would allow him to leave for a relatively low fee. Quiet background discussions have reportedly taken place as United explore the possibility of bringing him back.

Context

De Gea departed Manchester United in 2023 following a remarkable 12-year spell at the club, having made 545 appearances. Since joining Fiorentina, he has found form again, delivering a strong campaign last season. The possibility of his return has sparked widespread discussion among fans and pundits.

What David de Gea said? After returning to Old Trafford for the friendly, De Gea posted an emotional message on social media, saying: "A magical moment for me and my family to come back to Old Trafford, my home. From the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you for the reception, for all the love you showed me... Our paths may cross again." What to expect for Man United? United's current No.1, André Onana, was surprisingly omitted from the squad in their recent match against Arsenal despite being fit. The move has cast doubt over his standing at the club.

How De Gea compared to Andre Onana last season The discussion around Manchester United's decision to replace David de Gea with Andre Onana had mostly settled by mid-season, as the Cameroonian appeared to have adapted after a shaky beginning. However, recent performances suggest he still hasn't fully escaped the shadow of those early comparisons. Andre Onana vs David de Gea (2024/25 Season) Andre Onana David de Gea 31 Games Played 28 2790 Minutes Played 2520 9 Clean Sheets 10 41 Goals Conceded 29 37 Goals Conceded Inside Box 25 4 Goals Conceded Outside Box 4 56 Saves Made 48 67.97% Save Percentage 74.11% 4 Penalties Faced 3 1 Penalties Saved 2 1063 Passes Attempted 808 744 Passes Completed 562 69.99% Passing Accuracy 69.55% 29.89% Long Range Pass Accuracy 47.29% 1 Chances Created 3 0 Assists 1 0 Yellow Cards 0 0 Red Cards 0 If De Gea returns, it would undoubtedly stir emotions among supporters, but it would also raise questions about the club's long-term goalkeeping plans. Some analysts believe it could stall progress and add pressure to Onana. Former legends have also publicly questioned United's recent choices between the posts.