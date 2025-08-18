Monday, August 18, 2025 | 08:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Mohun Bagan refuses player release, calls for better AIFF player welfare

Mohun Bagan refuses player release, calls for better AIFF player welfare

While releasing players can benefit the national team, it also raises risks of injury and fatigue, especially when compensation or support is unclear outside FIFA windows.

Mohun Bagan AIFF

Mohun Bagan AIFF

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 8:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mohun Bagan, the reigning Indian Super League champions, has refused to release players for India’s national camp, deeming it “not mandatory” outside of FIFA-recognized windows.  Even after their elimination from the Durand Cup in a quarterfinal defeat, the club remains firm in its decision, citing their crucial upcoming AFC Champions League Two commitments starting September, highlighting the tension between club and country priorities. 
 
Player Welfare Concerns: Club Calls for AIFF Accountability
 
A Mohun Bagan official raised concerns over AIFF’s approach to injuries involving released players. They pointed to captain Subhasish Bose, who remains sidelined following an injury during an Asian Cup qualifier back in March. The official lamented, “We’ve heard nothing from the federation… not even a check-in”, calling the AIFF negligent toward player health and support. 
 
 
What the AIFF Says? Mixed Signals on Player Release
 
Despite the pushback from Mohun Bagan, the AIFF expressed gratitude to Jamshedpur FC for releasing coach Khalid Jamil, citing “national interest”, a contrast to the club’s refusal. The federation urged all clubs to cooperate, especially with national team goals in view.  

Also Read

Mohun Bagan

Mohun Bagan look to regroup in Durand Cup before ACL2 challenge

Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Mohun Bagan SG wins ISL Cup, seals double with League Shield triumph

Indian Super League 2024-25

ISL 2025: Bengaluru FC and Mohun Bagan set to lock horns in title showdown

Mohun Bagan

Mohun Bagan SG become first team to defend Indian Super League title

Adani, Gautam Adani

Adani urges India to fight for technological freedom as AI looms

 
Balancing Act: Clubs Must Support National Team While Managing Player Fatigue
 
Clubs play a pivotal role in the success of both domestic competitions and international commitments. The Caretaker clash underscores broader concerns around player workload and calendar congestion, a challenge echoed globally. Notably, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel advocated for moderation in international windows, citing the physical toll on players forced to balance overlapping club and national duties. 
 
A recent study on the Africa Cup of Nations found that players’ club workloads decline significantly after international tournaments, underscoring the long-term impact on performance and health. 
 
Mohun Bagan's stance reflects a growing concern among clubs about player welfare, contractual rights, and fixture congestion. While releasing players can benefit the national team, it also raises risks of injury and fatigue, especially when compensation or support is unclear outside FIFA windows.  A collaborative dialogue between clubs and the AIFF, with shared planning around player release, medical coordination, and fixture scheduling, is vital to ensure sustainability and performance at all levels.
 
Mohun Bagan's refusal to release players for national duty spotlights the delicate balance between club obligations and national priorities, emphasizing the need for structured player welfare measures and calendar cooperation.

More From This Section

Romelu Lukaku

Napoli striker Lukaku might require thigh surgery ahead of season

David de Gea

De Gea back to Old Trafford? Man United's goalkeeping woes since his exit

Premier League

EPL matchweek1: Key takeaways from the opening weekend of Premier League

Durand Cup 2025

Durand Cup 2025 semi-finals schedule, live match time and streaming

Neymar Jr

Santos fires coach and Neymar Jr. in tears after 6-0 loss at home

Topics : Football News Mohun Bagan Indian Football Team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 8:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayJNVST Class 6th Admission DateSchool Holiday in MumbaiMumbai Rain Live UpdatesEPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon