Mohun Bagan refuses player release, calls for better AIFF player welfare

Mohun Bagan, the reigning Indian Super League champions, has refused to release players for India’s national camp, deeming it “not mandatory” outside of FIFA-recognized windows. Even after their elimination from the Durand Cup in a quarterfinal defeat, the club remains firm in its decision, citing their crucial upcoming AFC Champions League Two commitments starting September, highlighting the tension between club and country priorities.

Player Welfare Concerns: Club Calls for AIFF Accountability

A Mohun Bagan official raised concerns over AIFF’s approach to injuries involving released players. They pointed to captain Subhasish Bose, who remains sidelined following an injury during an Asian Cup qualifier back in March. The official lamented, “We’ve heard nothing from the federation… not even a check-in”, calling the AIFF negligent toward player health and support.

What the AIFF Says? Mixed Signals on Player Release Despite the pushback from Mohun Bagan, the AIFF expressed gratitude to Jamshedpur FC for releasing coach Khalid Jamil, citing "national interest", a contrast to the club's refusal. The federation urged all clubs to cooperate, especially with national team goals in view. Balancing Act: Clubs Must Support National Team While Managing Player Fatigue Clubs play a pivotal role in the success of both domestic competitions and international commitments. The Caretaker clash underscores broader concerns around player workload and calendar congestion, a challenge echoed globally. Notably, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel advocated for moderation in international windows, citing the physical toll on players forced to balance overlapping club and national duties.

A recent study on the Africa Cup of Nations found that players’ club workloads decline significantly after international tournaments, underscoring the long-term impact on performance and health. Mohun Bagan's stance reflects a growing concern among clubs about player welfare, contractual rights, and fixture congestion. While releasing players can benefit the national team, it also raises risks of injury and fatigue, especially when compensation or support is unclear outside FIFA windows. A collaborative dialogue between clubs and the AIFF, with shared planning around player release, medical coordination, and fixture scheduling, is vital to ensure sustainability and performance at all levels.