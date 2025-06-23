FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Atletico Madrid vs Botafogo live time, streaming

Atlético Madrid still have a shot at reaching the Club World Cup round of 16, but they must beat Botafogo by at least three goals to overtake them in Group B.

After a heavy defeat to PSG in their opening game, the Spanish side bounced back with a 3–1 win over the Seattle Sounders, effectively knocking the MLS team out of the competition. Pablo Barrios was the standout performer, netting twice in a commanding display.

However, the damage from their loss to the French giants leaves Atlético with a mountain to climb when they face Botafogo in Pasadena on Monday. The Brazilian side caused the biggest upset of the tournament so far by defeating PSG, and they’ll be confident heading into this crucial clash.

Under Renato Paiva, Botafogo executed a near-perfect defensive performance against PSG, allowing only two shots on target while capitalizing on their limited attacking chances. A similar effort would see the Copa Libertadores winners top what’s been labeled the "Group of Death." ALSO READ: ENG vs IND live streaming: How to watch 1st Test Day 4 action for free? With Botafogo sitting at +2 goal difference and Atlético at -2, Diego Simeone’s side will need an emphatic performance to qualify. PSG, level on points with Atlético, are expected to comfortably beat the Sounders and progress to the next round. Atletico Madrid team news

Atlético Madrid need a big win in Pasadena to progress, but Diego Simeone is unlikely to field an overly attacking side, expect a typically balanced approach from the Argentine manager. Antoine Griezmann is expected to return to the starting 11, likely taking the place of Alexander Sørloth up front. In midfield, Connor Gallagher may come in for the experienced Koke. After his impressive performance and brace in the previous match, Pablo Barrios is set to retain his spot. Although Clément Lenglet is available again following a one-match suspension, no major changes are anticipated in Atlético’s defensive lineup.

Botafogo team news New signings Joaquín Correa and Arthur Cabral have seen limited action for the reigning Copa Libertadores champions at the Club World Cup, while ex-Everton and Napoli midfielder Allan started in their second group match. Cuiabano, who returned from a back injury to make a brief substitute appearance against PSG, is expected to be in better shape for the upcoming clash. However, with head coach Renato Paiva unlikely to alter his starting lineup, the winger may once again start from the bench. ALSO READ: 'I regret dropping...' - Sourav Ganguly reflects on tough captaincy calls Igor Jesus, who is set to join Nottingham Forest, has been Botafogo’s standout performer in the U.S., finding the net in both of their games so far. He’s emerging as a dark horse in the race for the Golden Boot.

Atletico Madrid vs Botafogo starting 11 (probable) Atletico Madrid starting 11: Oblak; Llorente, Giménez, Le Normand, Galan; Simeone, De Paul, Barrios, Gallagher; Griezmann, Alvarez. Botafogo starting 11: John; Vitinho, Cunha, Barboza, Telles; Gregore, Freitas, Allan; Artur, Jesus, Savarino FIFA Club World Cup: Atletico Madrid vs Botafogo live telecast and streaming details The FIFA Club World Cup match between Atlético Madrid and Botafogo will be played on June 24 at 12:30 AM IST at Rose Bowl Stadium, USA.

The live telecast of the FIFA Club World Cup match between Atlético Madrid and Botafogo will not be available on TV in India.