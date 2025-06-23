Home / Sports / Football News / FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Atletico Madrid vs Botafogo live time, streaming

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Atletico Madrid vs Botafogo live time, streaming

After a heavy defeat to PSG in their opening game, the Spanish side bounced back with a 3-1 win over the Seattle Sounders, effectively knocking the MLS team out of the competition.

Atletico vs Botafogo
Atletico vs Botafogo
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 11:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Atlético Madrid still have a shot at reaching the Club World Cup round of 16, but they must beat Botafogo by at least three goals to overtake them in Group B.
 
After a heavy defeat to PSG in their opening game, the Spanish side bounced back with a 3–1 win over the Seattle Sounders, effectively knocking the MLS team out of the competition. Pablo Barrios was the standout performer, netting twice in a commanding display.
 
However, the damage from their loss to the French giants leaves Atlético with a mountain to climb when they face Botafogo in Pasadena on Monday. The Brazilian side caused the biggest upset of the tournament so far by defeating PSG, and they’ll be confident heading into this crucial clash.
 
Under Renato Paiva, Botafogo executed a near-perfect defensive performance against PSG, allowing only two shots on target while capitalizing on their limited attacking chances. A similar effort would see the Copa Libertadores winners top what’s been labeled the "Group of Death."
 
With Botafogo sitting at +2 goal difference and Atlético at -2, Diego Simeone’s side will need an emphatic performance to qualify. PSG, level on points with Atlético, are expected to comfortably beat the Sounders and progress to the next round. 
 
Atletico Madrid team news
 
Atlético Madrid need a big win in Pasadena to progress, but Diego Simeone is unlikely to field an overly attacking side, expect a typically balanced approach from the Argentine manager.
 
Antoine Griezmann is expected to return to the starting 11, likely taking the place of Alexander Sørloth up front. In midfield, Connor Gallagher may come in for the experienced Koke. After his impressive performance and brace in the previous match, Pablo Barrios is set to retain his spot.
 
Although Clément Lenglet is available again following a one-match suspension, no major changes are anticipated in Atlético’s defensive lineup.
 
Botafogo team news
 
New signings Joaquín Correa and Arthur Cabral have seen limited action for the reigning Copa Libertadores champions at the Club World Cup, while ex-Everton and Napoli midfielder Allan started in their second group match.
 
Cuiabano, who returned from a back injury to make a brief substitute appearance against PSG, is expected to be in better shape for the upcoming clash. However, with head coach Renato Paiva unlikely to alter his starting lineup, the winger may once again start from the bench.
 
Igor Jesus, who is set to join Nottingham Forest, has been Botafogo’s standout performer in the U.S., finding the net in both of their games so far. He’s emerging as a dark horse in the race for the Golden Boot. 
 
Atletico Madrid vs Botafogo starting 11 (probable)
 
Atletico Madrid starting 11: Oblak; Llorente, Giménez, Le Normand, Galan; Simeone, De Paul, Barrios, Gallagher; Griezmann, Alvarez.
 
Botafogo starting 11: John; Vitinho, Cunha, Barboza, Telles; Gregore, Freitas, Allan; Artur, Jesus, Savarino
 
FIFA Club World Cup: Atletico Madrid vs Botafogo live telecast and streaming details
 
When will the FIFA Club World Cup match between Atlético Madrid and Botafogo be played?
The FIFA Club World Cup match between Atlético Madrid and Botafogo will be played on June 24 (according to IST).
 
What time will the FIFA Club World Cup match between Atlético Madrid and Botafogo begin on June 24?
The FIFA Club World Cup match between Atlético Madrid and Botafogo will kick off at 12:30 AM IST.
 
What will be the venue for the FIFA Club World Cup match between Atlético Madrid and Botafogo?
The FIFA Club World Cup match between Atlético Madrid and Botafogo will take place at Rose Bowl Stadium, USA.
 
Where will the live telecast of the FIFA Club World Cup match between Atlético Madrid and Botafogo be available in India?
The live telecast of the FIFA Club World Cup match between Atlético Madrid and Botafogo will not be available on TV in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of the FIFA Club World Cup match between Atlético Madrid and Botafogo be available in India?
The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup clash between Atlético Madrid and Botafogo will be streamed for free on DAZN’s website and app, both in India and globally.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Inter vs Urawa Reds live time, streaming

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Flamengo vs Chelsea live time, streaming

FIFA Club World Cup: Messi's free kick hands Inter Miami 2-1 win over Porto

Dutch player Quincy Promes extradited from Dubai in cocaine smuggling case

'No friendship' between Messi and Ronaldo, Argentine star clarifies

Topics :Football News

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 11:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story