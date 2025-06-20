Home / Sports / Football News / FIFA Club World Cup: Messi's free kick hands Inter Miami 2-1 win over Porto

FIFA Club World Cup: Messi's free kick hands Inter Miami 2-1 win over Porto

Lionel Messi scored his first goal of the expanded Club World Cup on an exquisite free kick, lifting Inter Miami to a 2-1 victory over two-time European champion Porto.

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi
AP Atlanta (US)
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 7:23 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Lionel Messi scored his first goal of the expanded Club World Cup on an exquisite free kick, lifting Inter Miami to a 2-1 victory over two-time European champion Porto.

The Herons trailed 1-0 at the break, but Telasco Segovia tied it two minutes into the second half off a cross into the box from Marcelo Weigandt.

Then it was time for the 37-year-old Argentinian to add a trademark goal to a resume that already assures he'll go down as one of the game's greatest stars.

Samu Omorodion scored on a penalty kick in the opening minutes after a video review for the Portuguese club's first goal of the tournament.

Both teams were held to scoreless draws in their opening Group A matches. 

Key moment  Messi was taken down just outside the penalty area by Rodrigo Mora on a run down the middle of the field. The crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium was chanting "Messi!" Messi! Messi!" before his left-footed blast cleared the Porto wall and ripped the net in the top right corner in the 54th minute.

Takeaways  Inter Miami returns to South Florida on Monday, knowing a victory over Brazilian club Palmeiras at Hard Rock Stadium will lock up its spot in the Round of 16. In desperate need of a win, Porto closes out group play against Egypt's Al Ahly at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

What they said  "(Messi) is the player that leads us in the ways we have to compete. His hunger, his resilience, his will to go on competing, at whatever level that may be. In football terms, what else can I add?  "He's the best player ever to play this sport. But his determination to win is always surprising. Even in the last minutes, when everyone is tired, he continued to support the team in any way he could," said Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano.

"What can I say about Messi? I'm not going to say anything that's new. You know what he's capable of on the pitch," Porto coach Martn Anselmi said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dutch player Quincy Promes extradited from Dubai in cocaine smuggling case

Kylian Mbappe sidelined for Real Madrid's Club World Cup opener, Here's why

Animal-rights protester disrupts Club World Cup with anti-Morocco sign

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Highlights: Goals galore as Juve beat Al Ain 5-0

Premier League 2025-26 full schedule; Man Utd clash with Arsenal in opener

Topics :Football Newslionel messi

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 7:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story