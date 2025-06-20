FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Flamengo vs Chelsea live time, streaming

Chelsea are looking to secure consecutive wins in their 2025 Club World Cup campaign as they prepare to face Flamengo in their second Group D match.

The Blues opened their tournament with a solid 2–0 victory over LAFC, thanks to goals from Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernández in front of a modest crowd in Atlanta. With that win, they’ve taken a significant step toward the round of 16, though head coach Enzo Maresca is likely to caution his squad against overconfidence.

After a strong finish to the 2024–25 season, Chelsea aim to carry that momentum into the Club World Cup. However, their next challenge is a formidable one in the form of Brazilian giants Flamengo.

Flamengo, managed by former Chelsea left-back Filipe Luís, come into the clash on the back of a convincing 2–0 win over Espérance de Tunis in their opening fixture. Under the 39-year-old coach's guidance, the 2022 Copa Libertadores champions will be eager to continue their push for a spot in the knockout rounds. Flamengo team news Flamengo are expected to stick with a largely unchanged lineup following their comfortable win in the previous match, meaning former Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is set to make his second appearance for the Brazilian side. The 33-year-old, who joined on a free transfer from Arsenal, made an impact on his debut by providing an assist against Espérance de Tunis.

Uruguayan playmaker Giorgian de Arrascaeta is likely to be the key threat to Chelsea’s defence, having already opened his goal tally in the tournament. Operating in the number ten role, the 31-year-old will be central to Flamengo’s attacking play. Meanwhile, Nicolás de la Cruz, who missed the opening match due to an ankle injury, remains doubtful for the clash with Chelsea. However, former Juventus left-back Alex Sandro is expected to return to the starting lineup. Chelsea team news Similar to his counterpart Luís, Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is expected to stick with a largely unchanged starting XI from their opening match. However, Enzo Fernández is likely to come in for Roméo Lavia in midfield, following his impressive goal-scoring display in the first game.

Summer signings Liam Delap and Dário Essugo, who made their debuts off the bench against LAFC, may see more action as substitutes in Friday's clash. Meanwhile, Mamadou Sarr, Aarón Anselmino, and Andrey Santos will be eager to make their first appearances for the club in Philadelphia. Flamengo vs Chelsea starting 11 (probable) Flamengo starting 11: Rossi; Varela, Pereira, Ortiz, Sandro; Pulgar, Jorginho; Gerson, De Arrascaeta, Araújo; Pedro. Chelsea starting 11: Bono, Lodi, Koulibaly, Tambakti, Cancelo, N. Al Dawsari, R. Neves, S. Al Dawsari, Milinkovic Savic, Malcolm, Leonardo

FIFA Club World Cup: Flamengo vs Chelsea live telecast and streaming details When will the FIFA Club World Cup match between Flamengo and Chelsea be played? The FIFA Club World Cup match between Flamengo and Chelsea will be played on June 20 (according to IST). What time will the FIFA Club World Cup match between Flamengo and Chelsea begin on June 20? The FIFA Club World Cup match between Flamengo and Chelsea will kick off at 11:30 PM IST. What will be the venue for the FIFA Club World Cup match between Flamengo and Chelsea? The FIFA Club World Cup match between Flamengo and Chelsea will take place at Lincoln Financial Field Stadium, USA.