'No friendship' between Messi and Ronaldo, Argentine star clarifies

There is no animosity or personal conflict between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, their limited interaction is simply a result of their careers taking them in different directions. Even during their time in Spain, when they were regularly facing off in La Liga, they represented bitter rivals: Messi with Barcelona and Ronaldo with Real Madrid, at the heart of the intense El Clasico rivalry.

ALSO READ: Kylian Mbappe sidelined for Real Madrid's Club World Cup opener, Here's why Now, Ronaldo plays in Saudi Arabia for Al-Nassr, while Messi stars for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer. Many fans around the world still dream of seeing the two icons share the pitch as teammates before they retire, but such a collaboration remains a distant hope.