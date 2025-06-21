FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Inter vs Urawa Reds live time, streaming

Inter Milan are set for a crucial showdown against Urawa Red Diamonds in the Club World Cup group stage this evening.

After settling for a 1-1 draw in their opener against Monterrey, the Italian giants find themselves in a tricky position. The dropped points have added pressure to tonight’s fixture, especially with River Plate already having secured a win over Urawa in their first match.

With Monterrey and River Plate also facing off today, Inter cannot afford any more slip-ups if they hope to stay in contention for the knockout stages. Failing to progress would not only be a disappointment following their Champions League final loss to PSG, but also a significant financial setback, given the lucrative rewards on offer in the latter stages of the Club World Cup.

A poor result against Urawa would leave Inter's hopes hanging by a thread. However, a win would place them firmly back in control ahead of a decisive final group game against River Plate. Simply put, the Nerazzurri must treat this evening's match as a must-win if they want to keep their title ambitions, and financial interests, alive. Inter team news Alongside Thuram, Inter will also miss key midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu and sought-after defender Yann Bisseck. Piotr Zielinski is expected to make a comeback for the final group match against River Plate. Similarly, Dumfries may return, but Luis Henrique is likely to fill in on the wing in his absence.

Urawa Reds team news Urawa will place significant trust in Ryoma Watanabe to make an impact upfront, having scored six goals in 18 games this season. Yusuke Matsuo, who became the first Japanese player to score in the Club World Cup since 2018, also poses a strong threat. On the other hand, Kai Shibato remains the only key player unavailable for the match. Inter vs Urawa Reds starting 11 (probable) Inter starting 11: Sommer; Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni; Zalewski, Barella, Asllani, Sucic, Dimarco; F. P. Esposito, Martinez. Urawa Reds starting 11: Nishikawa; Ishihara, Boza, Hoibraten, Naganuma; Gustafson, Yasui; Watanabe, Savio, Sekine; Matsuo.

FIFA Club World Cup: Inter vs Urawa Reds live telecast and streaming details When will the FIFA Club World Cup match between Inter and Urawa Reds be played? The FIFA Club World Cup match between Inter and Urawa Reds will be played on June 22 (according to IST). What time will the FIFA Club World Cup match between Inter and Urawa Reds begin on June 20? The FIFA Club World Cup match between Inter and Urawa Reds will kick off at 12:30 AM IST.