Home / Sports / Football News / FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Inter vs Urawa Reds live time, streaming

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Inter vs Urawa Reds live time, streaming

Alongside Thuram, Inter will also miss key midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu and sought-after defender Yann Bisseck.

Inter vs Urawa Reds
Inter vs Urawa Reds
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 6:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Inter Milan are set for a crucial showdown against Urawa Red Diamonds in the Club World Cup group stage this evening.
 
After settling for a 1-1 draw in their opener against Monterrey, the Italian giants find themselves in a tricky position. The dropped points have added pressure to tonight’s fixture, especially with River Plate already having secured a win over Urawa in their first match.
 
With Monterrey and River Plate also facing off today, Inter cannot afford any more slip-ups if they hope to stay in contention for the knockout stages. Failing to progress would not only be a disappointment following their Champions League final loss to PSG, but also a significant financial setback, given the lucrative rewards on offer in the latter stages of the Club World Cup.
 
A poor result against Urawa would leave Inter’s hopes hanging by a thread. However, a win would place them firmly back in control ahead of a decisive final group game against River Plate.
 
Simply put, the Nerazzurri must treat this evening’s match as a must-win if they want to keep their title ambitions, and financial interests, alive. 
 
Inter team news
 
Alongside Thuram, Inter will also miss key midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu and sought-after defender Yann Bisseck. Piotr Zielinski is expected to make a comeback for the final group match against River Plate. Similarly, Dumfries may return, but Luis Henrique is likely to fill in on the wing in his absence.
 
Urawa Reds team news
 
Urawa will place significant trust in Ryoma Watanabe to make an impact upfront, having scored six goals in 18 games this season. Yusuke Matsuo, who became the first Japanese player to score in the Club World Cup since 2018, also poses a strong threat. On the other hand, Kai Shibato remains the only key player unavailable for the match.
 
Inter vs Urawa Reds starting 11 (probable)
 
Inter starting 11: Sommer; Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni; Zalewski, Barella, Asllani, Sucic, Dimarco; F. P. Esposito, Martinez.
 
Urawa Reds starting 11: Nishikawa; Ishihara, Boza, Hoibraten, Naganuma; Gustafson, Yasui; Watanabe, Savio, Sekine; Matsuo. 
 
FIFA Club World Cup: Inter vs Urawa Reds live telecast and streaming details
 
When will the FIFA Club World Cup match between Inter and Urawa Reds be played?
The FIFA Club World Cup match between Inter and Urawa Reds will be played on June 22 (according to IST).
 
What time will the FIFA Club World Cup match between Inter and Urawa Reds begin on June 20?
The FIFA Club World Cup match between Inter and Urawa Reds will kick off at 12:30 AM IST.
 
What will be the venue for the FIFA Club World Cup match between Inter and Urawa Reds?
The FIFA Club World Cup match between Inter and Urawa Reds will take place at Lumen Field Stadium, USA.
 
Where will the live telecast of the FIFA Club World Cup match between Inter and Urawa Reds be available in India?
The live telecast of the FIFA Club World Cup match between Inter and Urawa Reds will not be available on TV in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of the FIFA Club World Cup match between Inter and Urawa Reds be available in India?
The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup clash between Inter and Urawa Reds will be streamed for free on DAZN’s website and app, both in India and globally.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Animal-rights protester disrupts Club World Cup with anti-Morocco sign

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Highlights: Goals galore as Juve beat Al Ain 5-0

Premier League 2025-26 full schedule; Man Utd clash with Arsenal in opener

Real Madrid vs Al Hilal FIFA Club World Cup 2025 HIGHLIGHTS: Al Hilal rescues 1-1 draw with Real

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Real Madrid vs Al Hilal live time, streaming

Topics :Football News

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 6:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story