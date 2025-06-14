FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Full list of participating teams and venues

The much-anticipated FIFA Club World Cup is set to begin this Saturday, now featuring an expanded format. What was once a seven-team event has now grown to a 32-team tournament, stretching over an entire month and hosted across various cities in the United States. A total of 63 matches will be played, with the majority scheduled in the Eastern time zone, 10 out of the 12 venues are located east of the Mississippi River.

The action kicks off with Inter Miami taking on African champions Al Ahly at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium. The tournament will culminate in the grand final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 13.