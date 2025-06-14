FIFA Club World Cup 2025 full schedule, format, timings, live streaming

|FIFA Club World Cup 2025 schedule
|Date
|Group
|Fixture
|Time (IST)
|June 15 (Sun)
|A
|Al Ahly vs Inter Miami
|05:30:00
|June 15 (Sun)
|C
|Bayern Munich vs Auckland City
|21:30:00
|June 16 (Mon)
|B
|Paris SG vs Atlético Madrid
|00:30:00
|June 16 (Mon)
|A
|Palmeiras vs Porto
|03:30:00
|June 16 (Mon)
|B
|Botafogo vs Seattle Sounders
|07:30:00
|June 17 (Tue)
|D
|Chelsea vs LAFC
|00:30:00
|June 17 (Tue)
|C
|Boca Juniors vs Benfica
|03:30:00
|June 17 (Tue)
|D
|Flamengo vs Espérance
|06:30:00
|June 17 (Tue)
|F
|Fluminense vs Borussia Dortmund
|21:30:00
|June 18 (Wed)
|E
|River Plate vs Urawa Red Diamonds
|00:30:00
|June 18 (Wed)
|F
|Ulsan HD vs Mamelodi Sundowns
|03:30:00
|June 18 (Wed)
|E
|Monterrey vs Inter Milan
|06:30:00
|June 18 (Wed)
|G
|Manchester City vs Wydad AC
|21:30:00
|June 19 (Thu)
|H
|Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal
|00:30:00
|June 19 (Thu)
|H
|Pachuca vs Red Bull Salzburg
|03:30:00
|June 19 (Thu)
|G
|Al Ain vs Juventus
|06:30:00
|June 20 (Fri)
|A
|Inter Miami vs Porto
|00:30:00
|June 20 (Fri)
|B
|Seattle Sounders vs Atlético Madrid
|03:30:00
|June 20 (Fri)
|B
|Paris SG vs Botafogo
|06:30:00
|June 20 (Fri)
|C
|Benfica vs Auckland City
|21:30:00
|June 20 (Fri)
|D
|Flamengo vs Chelsea
|23:30:00
|June 21 (Sat)
|D
|LAFC vs Espérance
|03:30:00
|June 21 (Sat)
|C
|Bayern Munich vs Boca Juniors
|06:30:00
|June 21 (Sat)
|F
|Mamelodi Sundowns vs Borussia Dortmund
|21:30:00
|June 22 (Sun)
|E
|Inter Milan vs Urawa Red Diamonds
|00:30:00
|June 22 (Sun)
|F
|Fluminense vs Ulsan HD
|03:30:00
|June 22 (Sun)
|E
|River Plate vs Monterrey
|06:30:00
|June 22 (Sun)
|G
|Juventus vs Wydad AC
|21:30:00
|June 23 (Mon)
|H
|Real Madrid vs Pachuca
|00:30:00
|June 23 (Mon)
|H
|Red Bull Salzburg vs Al-Hilal
|03:30:00
|June 23 (Mon)
|G
|Manchester City vs Al Ain
|06:30:00
|June 24 (Tue)
|B
|Seattle Sounders vs Paris SG
|00:30:00
|June 24 (Tue)
|B
|Atlético Madrid vs Botafogo
|00:30:00
|June 24 (Tue)
|A
|Inter Miami vs Palmeiras
|06:30:00
|June 24 (Tue)
|A
|Porto vs Al Ahly
|06:30:00
|June 25 (Wed)
|C
|Auckland City vs Boca Juniors
|00:30:00
|June 25 (Wed)
|C
|Benfica vs Bayern Munich
|00:30:00
|June 25 (Wed)
|D
|LAFC vs Flamengo
|06:30:00
|June 25 (Wed)
|D
|Espérance vs Chelsea
|06:30:00
|June 26 (Thu)
|F
|Borussia Dortmund vs Ulsan HD
|00:30:00
|June 26 (Thu)
|F
|Mamelodi Sundowns vs Fluminense
|00:30:00
|June 26 (Thu)
|E
|Inter Milan vs River Plate
|06:30:00
|June 26 (Thu)
|E
|Urawa Red Diamonds vs Monterrey
|06:30:00
|June 27 (Fri)
|G
|Juventus vs Manchester City
|00:30:00
|June 27 (Fri)
|G
|Wydad AC vs Al Ain
|00:30:00
|June 27 (Fri)
|H
|Al-Hilal vs Pachuca
|06:30:00
|June 27 (Fri)
|H
|Red Bull Salzburg vs Real Madrid
|06:30:00
|Pre Quarter-finals
|Date
|Match
|Time
|June 28 (Sat)
|Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B
|21:30:00
|June 29 (Sun)
|Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group D
|01:30:00
|June 29 (Sun)
|Winner Group E vs Runner-up Group F
|21:30:00
|June 30 (Mon)
|Winner Group G vs Runner-up Group H
|01:30:00
|July 1 (Tue)
|Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A
|00:30:00
|July 1 (Tue)
|Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group C
|06:30:00
|July 2 (Wed)
|Winner Group F vs Runner-up Group E
|00:30:00
|July 2 (Wed)
|Winner Group H vs Runner-up Group G
|06:30:00
|Quarter-finals
|Date
|Match
|Time
|July 5 (Sat)
|Quarterfinal 1
|00:30:00
|July 5 (Sat)
|Quarterfinal 2
|06:30:00
|July 5 (Sat)
|Quarterfinal 3
|21:30:00
|July 6 (Sun)
|Quarterfinal 4
|01:30:00
|Semifinals
|Date
|Match
|Time
|July 9 (Wed)
|Semifinal 1
|00:30:00
|July 10 (Thu)
|Semifinal 2
|00:30:00
|Final
|Date
|Match
|Time
|July 14 (Mon)
|Club World Cup Final
|00:30:00
FIFA Club World Cup 2025 live telecast and live streaming details
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app