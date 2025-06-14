FIFA Club World Cup 2025 full schedule, format, timings, live streaming

The much-anticipated FIFA Club World Cup 2025 is set to kick off this Sunday in the United States, marking the debut of an expanded tournament format.

Now in its 21st edition, the tournament has grown significantly, featuring 32 teams competing in 63 matches across 29 days, with the final scheduled for July 15. This is a substantial expansion compared to previous editions, which typically involved just six to eight clubs.

Under the revamped structure, the 32 participating clubs have been divided into eight groups of four. The teams represent various global football confederations: 12 clubs from UEFA, six from CONMEBOL, four each from the AFC, CAF, and CONCACAF, and one from the OFC. An additional slot has been granted to a club from the host country.

Qualification for this year's tournament is based on performances in continental championships from 2021 to 2024. If a club claimed multiple titles in that period — as Real Madrid did with two UEFA Champions League wins, their second spot was passed on to the next highest-ranked team from the same confederation. Among the notable participants is Lionel Messi's Inter Miami, which earned a place as the host nation representative following a record-breaking 2024 MLS season, where they won the Supporters' Shield by setting a new league points record. The remaining berths were allocated using a four-year ranking system. UEFA applied its club coefficient model, while other confederations followed FIFA’s point-based system that rewards wins, draws, and tournament progression.

To ensure diversity, a cap of two clubs per country has been imposed, with Brazil as the only exception, boasting four teams due to its clubs' recent dominance in the CONMEBOL Libertadores. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 format Each team will play three group-stage matches, facing every other team in their pool once. The top two teams from each group will move forward to the knockout phase, which includes a round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the championship match. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 full schedule FIFA Club World Cup 2025 schedule Date Group Fixture Time (IST) June 15 (Sun) A Al Ahly vs Inter Miami 05:30:00 June 15 (Sun) C Bayern Munich vs Auckland City 21:30:00 June 16 (Mon) B Paris SG vs Atlético Madrid 00:30:00 June 16 (Mon) A Palmeiras vs Porto 03:30:00 June 16 (Mon) B Botafogo vs Seattle Sounders 07:30:00 June 17 (Tue) D Chelsea vs LAFC 00:30:00 June 17 (Tue) C Boca Juniors vs Benfica 03:30:00 June 17 (Tue) D Flamengo vs Espérance 06:30:00 June 17 (Tue) F Fluminense vs Borussia Dortmund 21:30:00 June 18 (Wed) E River Plate vs Urawa Red Diamonds 00:30:00 June 18 (Wed) F Ulsan HD vs Mamelodi Sundowns 03:30:00 June 18 (Wed) E Monterrey vs Inter Milan 06:30:00 June 18 (Wed) G Manchester City vs Wydad AC 21:30:00 June 19 (Thu) H Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal 00:30:00 June 19 (Thu) H Pachuca vs Red Bull Salzburg 03:30:00 June 19 (Thu) G Al Ain vs Juventus 06:30:00 June 20 (Fri) A Inter Miami vs Porto 00:30:00 June 20 (Fri) B Seattle Sounders vs Atlético Madrid 03:30:00 June 20 (Fri) B Paris SG vs Botafogo 06:30:00 June 20 (Fri) C Benfica vs Auckland City 21:30:00 June 20 (Fri) D Flamengo vs Chelsea 23:30:00 June 21 (Sat) D LAFC vs Espérance 03:30:00 June 21 (Sat) C Bayern Munich vs Boca Juniors 06:30:00 June 21 (Sat) F Mamelodi Sundowns vs Borussia Dortmund 21:30:00 June 22 (Sun) E Inter Milan vs Urawa Red Diamonds 00:30:00 June 22 (Sun) F Fluminense vs Ulsan HD 03:30:00 June 22 (Sun) E River Plate vs Monterrey 06:30:00 June 22 (Sun) G Juventus vs Wydad AC 21:30:00 June 23 (Mon) H Real Madrid vs Pachuca 00:30:00 June 23 (Mon) H Red Bull Salzburg vs Al-Hilal 03:30:00 June 23 (Mon) G Manchester City vs Al Ain 06:30:00 June 24 (Tue) B Seattle Sounders vs Paris SG 00:30:00 June 24 (Tue) B Atlético Madrid vs Botafogo 00:30:00 June 24 (Tue) A Inter Miami vs Palmeiras 06:30:00 June 24 (Tue) A Porto vs Al Ahly 06:30:00 June 25 (Wed) C Auckland City vs Boca Juniors 00:30:00 June 25 (Wed) C Benfica vs Bayern Munich 00:30:00 June 25 (Wed) D LAFC vs Flamengo 06:30:00 June 25 (Wed) D Espérance vs Chelsea 06:30:00 June 26 (Thu) F Borussia Dortmund vs Ulsan HD 00:30:00 June 26 (Thu) F Mamelodi Sundowns vs Fluminense 00:30:00 June 26 (Thu) E Inter Milan vs River Plate 06:30:00 June 26 (Thu) E Urawa Red Diamonds vs Monterrey 06:30:00 June 27 (Fri) G Juventus vs Manchester City 00:30:00 June 27 (Fri) G Wydad AC vs Al Ain 00:30:00 June 27 (Fri) H Al-Hilal vs Pachuca 06:30:00 June 27 (Fri) H Red Bull Salzburg vs Real Madrid 06:30:00 Pre Quarter-finals Date Match Time June 28 (Sat) Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B 21:30:00 June 29 (Sun) Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group D 01:30:00 June 29 (Sun) Winner Group E vs Runner-up Group F 21:30:00 June 30 (Mon) Winner Group G vs Runner-up Group H 01:30:00 July 1 (Tue) Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A 00:30:00 July 1 (Tue) Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group C 06:30:00 July 2 (Wed) Winner Group F vs Runner-up Group E 00:30:00 July 2 (Wed) Winner Group H vs Runner-up Group G 06:30:00 Quarter-finals Date Match Time July 5 (Sat) Quarterfinal 1 00:30:00 July 5 (Sat) Quarterfinal 2 06:30:00 July 5 (Sat) Quarterfinal 3 21:30:00 July 6 (Sun) Quarterfinal 4 01:30:00 Semifinals Date Match Time July 9 (Wed) Semifinal 1 00:30:00 July 10 (Thu) Semifinal 2 00:30:00 Final Date Match Time July 14 (Mon) Club World Cup Final 00:30:00 Manchester City, who won the 2023 edition of the seven-team tournament, are the reigning champions. Real Madrid remains the most decorated club in the tournament’s history with five titles.

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 live telecast and live streaming details When is the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 starting? The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 is starting from June 15 onwards. Where is the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 being played? The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 is being hosted by the United States of America. Where can I watch the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 live streaming in India? The live streaming of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will be available on the FanCode app and website in India. Where can I watch the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 live telecast in India?