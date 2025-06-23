FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Juve, City through to last 16; Real bounce back

European clubs shone bright at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Sunday as Juventus, Real Madrid, and Manchester City registered confident wins in their respective group games which saw Juve and City go through to the last 16 as well. For Madrid it was all about bouncing back as they got their first win of the tournament despite going down to 10-men on the day. Manchester City 6-0 Al Ain: City Cruise into Knockouts

Manchester City stamped their authority with a commanding 6-0 victory over Al Ain, booking their place in the knockout stage of the Club World Cup. Ilkay Gündogan netted a brace, while Erling Haaland converted a penalty — his 32nd goal of the season. Young talents Claudio Echeverri, Oscar Bobb, and new signing Rayan Cherki also found the net in a one-sided affair in Atlanta.

City dominated possession (74%) and outshot the UAE club 21-5 with a second-string lineup. Echeverri's stunning free-kick in the 27th minute left the crowd buzzing, signaling an easy night for Pep Guardiola's side. The reigning champions will now face Juventus on Thursday in Orlando to decide the top spot in Group G. Al Hilal 0-0 Salzburg: Missed Chances Keep Group H Wide Open In a tense clash at Audi Field, Al Hilal and Salzburg played out a goalless draw that keeps both teams in contention for a knockout berth. Al Hilal dominated possession (62%) and applied pressure throughout, but struggled in the final third, clearly missing injured striker Aleksandar Mitrović.

Key moments came in the second half when goalkeepers Yassine Bounou (Al Hilal) and Christian Zawieschitzky (Salzburg) made crucial saves to keep their teams in the game. With the draw, Group H remains wide open. Al Hilal face Pachuca next, while Salzburg will take on Real Madrid in a decisive matchup. Real Madrid 3-1 Pachuca: 10-Man Madrid March On Despite going down to 10 men just eight minutes in, Real Madrid powered past Pachuca 3-1 to stay alive in Group H. Raúl Asencio’s early red card could’ve derailed Madrid’s campaign, but goals from Jude Bellingham, Arda Güler, and Federico Valverde secured a vital win.